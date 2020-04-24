Scrambled Egg Mix Market Trends and Segments 2018 – 2028

Scrambled egg mix is an emergency and survival food with the ease of storage and ease of preparedness. Scrambled egg mix in the market is available in the liquid as well as dry form which can be used in omelets, French toast, simple scrambled eggs and other entrees for breakfast menu. Scrambled egg mix is available in the carton as well as can packaging which makes it an ideal solution for travel, camping, picnic etc. Dried form of the scrambled egg mix needs the water addition step as per the instruction and can be cooked according to the recipe.

Scrambled egg mix market: Ready-to-cook nature of the scrambled egg mix to drive the global market

Scrambled egg mix meets the increased consumer demand for convenient food product with required nutrition without compromising quality of the food product. The global scrambled egg mix market is majorly driven by the high demand for ready-to-cook products owing to the busy lifestyle in the western countries. In American countries, more than 75% of the population is not interested in cooking or spends very short time on cooking due to scarcity of time among working individuals. The study reveals that the low- and middle-income working parents rely on takeout and ready-to-eat entrees or other options. The scrambled egg mix delivers excellent choice for such populace and therefore, is expected to experience increase in demand.

Many manufacturers are introducing scrambled egg mix incorporated with other food ingredients such as ham, cheese, meat chunks, and vegetable. These scrambled egg mix products provide new and different choices compared to the old and plain scrambled egg mix product that tends to appeal consumer more. These types of scrambled egg mix products are likely to have increased demand.

With the increase in the fitness enthusiast and health conscious, demand for egg is increasing. Gym going fitness enthusiast are advice to include egg in the daily diet. The increase in the awareness about the nutrition’s offered by the eggs, the health benefits and in addition, the emergence of the eggetarian diet concept has resulted in the overall increase in the demand for egg and egg products. The ready-to-cook concept has also seen tremendous rise in food culture in western as well as eastern countries. The ready-to-cook nature of the scrambled egg mix and nutrition offered by the product is boosting the increased sale of the scrambled egg mix.

With the current trend in the food industry, the manufacturers of the scrambled egg mix are providing products with gluten-free option as well as using organic eggs for production of scrambled egg mix. These labels on the scrambled egg mix products are likely to attract the consumer more resulting in increased sale.

Scrambled egg mix market segmentation:

Scrambled egg mix market segmentation on the basis of form:

Dry

Liquid

Scrambled egg mix market segmentation on the basis of packaging:

Carton

Can

Scrambled egg mix starch market segmentation on the basis of distribution channel:

Online retail

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Grocery store

Global Scrambled egg mix market: Key Players

Augason Farms, Sonstegard Foods Company, National Food Group, GCF Corporation, Nutriom OvaEasy, Thrive Life, LLC., Saratoga farms, Zeagold Quality Eggs, Backpacker’s pantry, Lodewijckx NV/SA are some of the key manufacturers of scrambled egg mix.