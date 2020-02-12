Scientific Instrument Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Advancements in Technology, Current Scenario & Forecast 2024

Scientific Instruments are defined as devices that are used in measuring, analyzing, and verifying the unproven quantities and properties of an element or material or to examine the chemical and physical viabilities of materials which can be used to develop new products.

The LAIC market segment accounted for the major share of the scientific instrument market during 2017. According to our industry research experts, this laboratory analytical instruments market segment will account for the maximum shares of this market during the forecast period as well.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the scientific instrument market throughout the forecast period.

The Global Scientific Instrument Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Scientific Instrument volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Scientific Instrument market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The Following Manufacturers are Covered:

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Merck

Danaher

Horiba

Waters

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables (LAIC)

Measuring and Monitoring Devices (MMD)

Segment by Application:

School Laboratory

Scientific Research Institution

Other

