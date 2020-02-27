Schistosomiasis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Schistosomiasis is an acute and chronic disease caused by parasitic worms of the genus Schistosoma, during routine domestic, occupational, agricultural, and recreational activities, which involves infested water exposure.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1070

School children are more prone to schistosomiasis due to lack of hygiene and certain play habits, such as swimming or fishing in infested water. Symptoms of schistosomiasis are caused by the body’s reaction to the worms’ eggs.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/schistosomiasis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 218 million people required preventive treatment for schistosomiasis in 2015, globally. Praziquantel is a recommended preventive chemotherapy for this disease, for all forms of schistosomiasis. Orygen Biotecnologia SA is in the process of developing Sm-14, for the treatment of schistosomiasis. Other than this PAI Life Sciences is also involved in the pipeline for schistosomiasis.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1070

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com