Scarfing Machine Market: Primarily Driven By Wide Range Of Applications In Various Industries Such As Steel Industry, Automotive Industry

Scarfing machine is an equipment that is used for scarfing hot and cold work pieces and to remove defects from surfaces of square bloom, billets, or continuous cast slabs by using exothermic oxidation of oxygen and fuel gas. In order to manufacture high quality product, it is necessary to remove impurities from product surface. Any cracks or cavities on slabs, square bloom or billets can lead to financial damage. Scarfing machine is also used to remove decarburization layers or any other type of impure substance present on surface of work pieces.

In scarfing process, scalp flaws and impurities of thermo-chemical are developed on the surface of the steel block by melting it with the help of fuel gas and oxygen to maintain a high quality in steel material Scarfing machine offers high standard of design along with latest safety regulations and high quality execution. Scarfing machines are available in two types, namely overhead machine, and pass-through machine. Overhead machines are used for scarfing the top and one edge of a slab in single pass, and pass-through machines are used for scarfing the four sides of slabs in single pass.

Market Dynamics: Global Scarfing Machine Market

The global scarfing machine market is primarily driven by wide range of applications in various industries such as steel industry, automotive industry, and industrial processes. In steel industry, scarfing machine plays an important role in production of steel products which includes, shroud manipulator, powder feeder, boiler and pipes, torch cutting machines, deburrer, and handling. In life cycle business such as spare and wear parts, services and maintenance, and in trading scarfing machines are used. Due to increasing use of scarfing machine in steel industry, demand for scarfing machines is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace in coming years. Moreover, in automotive industry, scarfing machines are used during production of aluminum wheels for its quality testing, and finishing.

Also, for applications such as wheel rotation and positioning, wheel deflashing, and marking scarfing machines are used which is expected to fuel the growth for scarfing machine market. However, in several processes of scarfing machine few step are required to be followed to obtain desired quality of the product.

It requires to scarf all four sides of the work piece, and for this, work piece has to be rearranged for several times, which takes a lot of time and transport effort to manufacture a product. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of global scarfing machine market. However, use of two sided scarfing machine to obtain customers requirement of semi-automatic equipment that offers high capacity of work and requires low maintenance cost is expected to offer significant growth opportunity to the global scarfing machine market.

Market Segmentation: Global Scarfing Machine Market

The global scarfing machine market has been segmented based on type, process, end-use industry and region. Based on type, the global scarfing machine market can be classified into overhead machine, and pass-through machine. Based on process, the scarfing machine market can be further sub-segmented into hot scarfing machine, cold scarfing machine, and spot and band-pass scarfing machine. Based on end-use industry, the scarfing machine market can be segmented into steel industry, automotive industry, and industrial automation among others. Additionally, based on geography, the scarfing machine market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global scarfing machine market with significant developments include Alpine Metal Tech, ESAB, NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION, Egon Evertz KG (GmbH & Co.), and WestCoast Karisohn among others.