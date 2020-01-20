SCARA Robots Market to Grow Substantially Thanks to Rising Investment in Robotics

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (SCARA) robots are industrial robots majorly used in the manufacturing sector. They consist of a single motor operating all the other motors. These robots can work in the harshest environment and carry out several tasks such as pillarization, packaging, material handling, palletizing and others. Global SCARA robots market is expected gain the highest revenue from the food industry owing to a greater demand.

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry to Boost the Market

SCARA robots offer a better offer a better precision at a very low operational cost. This has led to a greater adoption of SCARA robots in the automotive industry, thereby propelling the global SCARA robots market. It also used to perform inspection functions which has further increased its production.

Moreover, there has been a rise in investments in the electronics and robotic sector, thereby ushering the SCARA robots market’s growth. SCARA robots find several applications in the semiconductor industry. Consequently, an expansion in the semiconductor industry has highly driven the market’s growth.

In addition to the above drivers, recent technological advancements in robotics and new product developments by major robotics companies has provided a major thrust to the global SCARA robots market. Additionally, a demand from the FMCG sector particularly for the packaging application has led to the market’s expansion. Moreover, benefits such as improved operational workflows have resulted in high demand for these robots from the FMCG sector.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global SCARA robots market. Increasing demand from the electronics sector has boosted the market’s growth in this region. Additionally, a growing food and beverages industry has contributed to the market’s growth in Asia Pacific. The stringent food safety regulations laid down by governments in Asia Pacific have also surged the demand SCARA robots, thereby contributing to the market’s growth in this region.