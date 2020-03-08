Scaffolding Market Research Methodology and Outlook Trends 2019 – 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Scaffolding Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Scaffolding Market was valued US$ 40.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 72.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.62 % during a forecast period.

Scaffolding is a transitory structure either outside or inside a building used by construction workers while building, cleaning, or repairing the building construction. Scaffoldings are generally made of wooden planks and metal poles such as steel or aluminum. These are broadly used on construction site to advance access to heights or areas which would be hard to reach. Scaffoldings are mostly used to install staging systems, support structures, grid systems, mobile stages, seating, and barricades.

The rising construction sector, infrastructural investments, government initiatives, continued privatization are some of driving factor for the growth of global scaffolding market. Supportive government principles and policies regarding labor safety are one of the key drivers of the global scaffolding market. Maintenance which involves cleaning, painting jobs repairs, electrical installations, and other activities will boost the demand for supported or suspended scaffoldings during the forecast period.

Key players in Global Scaffolding Market

ULMA Construction

MJ-Gerust GmbH

Waco Kwikform Limited

Stepup Scaffold, LLC

ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd.

Beijing Kangde

Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd.

Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Safway Group Holding LLC

PERI GmbH

Altrad Group Instant Upright

Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd.

Youying Group Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd

Tianjin Gowe Industrial Co. Ltd.

Entrepose Echafaudages Itsen Construction Equipment (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Co. Ltd.

KHK Scaffolding & Formwork LLC.

Layher

Harsco

Instant Upright

Unispan

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Scaffolding Market

Scope of the report for Global Scaffolding Market

Global Scaffolding Market, By Product

Supported Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Rolling Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By Material

Wood Scaffolding

Bamboo Scaffolding

Steel Scaffolding

Aluminum Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By Location

External Scaffolding

Internal Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By End User

Construction

Ship Building

Electrical Maintenance

Others

Global Scaffolding Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The supported scaffolding segment is estimated to hold significant growth in the global scaffolding market. It offers the feature such as easy installation, safety, and cost-effectiveness, which turns to increase the demand for it. This type of scaffolding is mostly used across all construction requirements. Furthermore, rolling scaffolding is favored commonly for projects which have a short-term duration that essentials to be carried out at many locations over a longer distance. It is mainly used in electrical and mechanical trades.

Aluminum is light in weight than steel. Scaffoldings require them to be manually lifted & put in place where it requires. Aluminum is ideal over steel as the scaffolding can be built faster, in this manner reducing the labor cost. In some emerging countries, labor cost is extremely affordable consequently, a convention of bamboo and wooden poles is common. Bamboo scaffoldings are generally used in the Asia Pacific where it is preferred for flexibility, strength, and eco-friendliness.

Scaffolding is the safety assistance it brings to any construction project. Its Structures offer a stable platform for workers, safeguarding protection even at great heights. Many construction projects are based on the external structure of a building, which can be complex to access without scaffold structure. Temporary stages are mostly built with the help of scaffolding for various indoor and outdoor events, which expected to dominate the construction industry end-user segment.

External scaffolding is expected to dominate global scaffolding market during the forecast timeline. External scaffoldings are used about 50% of the overall construction of a building or ship whereas internal scaffolding is primarily used for maintenance requirements.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead global scaffolding market owing to growing industrialization and rapid urbanization. Enhancement in residential infrastructure along with new construction activities such as high-speed rail project in Japan and Trans-Sumatra Toll Road in Indonesia is supporting the demand for scaffolding. Growing FDI in construction and supportive government regulations concerning labor safety are expected to lead the scaffolding market globally. New residential properties that are being developed in developing economies such as China and India are boosting the growth in the global scaffolding market.

Some Points from TOC for Scaffolding Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions

Chapter Three: . Executive Summary

3.1. Global Scaffolding Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

3.2. Global Scaffolding Market Size, by Market Volume

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Challenges

4.2.4. Emerging Technology

4.2.5. Opportunities

Chapter Five: Market Analysis

5.1.1. Porterâ€™s Analysis

5.1.2. Value Chain Analysis

5.1.3. Pricing Analysis

5.1.4. Market Risk analysis

5.2. Global Scaffolding Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Chapter Six: Global Scaffolding Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Scaffolding Market Analysis and Forecast

6.2. Global Scaffolding Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Europe

6.2.3. Asia Pacific

6.2.4. Middle East & Africa

6.2.5. Latin America

Chapter Seven: Global Scaffolding Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

7.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product

7.4. Frozen pizza market Analysis, by Product

7.5. Global Scaffolding Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

Chapter Eight: .Global Scaffolding Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Material

8.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Material

8.4. Global Scaffolding Market Analysis, by Material

8.5. Global Scaffolding Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material

Chapter Nine: . Global Scaffolding Market Analysis and Forecast, by Location

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Global Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Location

9.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Location

9.4. Global Scaffolding Market Analysis, by Location

9.5. Global Scaffolding Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Location

Chapter Ten: Global Scaffolding Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User

10.1. Introduction and Definition

10.2. Global Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by End User

10.3. Market End User (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End User

10.4. Global Scaffolding Market Analysis, by End User

10.5. Global Scaffolding Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End User

Chapter Eleven: .Global Scaffolding Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

11.3. Global Scaffolding Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

Chapter Twelve: North America Scaffolding Market Analysis

12.1. North America Scaffolding Market Overview

12.2. North America Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

12.3. North America Scaffolding Market Forecast, by Product

12.3.1. Supported Scaffolding

12.3.2. Suspended Scaffolding

12.3.3. Rolling Scaffolding

12.4. North America Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Material

12.5. North America Scaffolding Market Forecast, by Material

12.5.1. Wood Scaffolding

12.5.2. Bamboo Scaffolding

12.5.3. Steel Scaffolding

12.5.4. Aluminum Scaffolding

12.6. North America Scaffolding Market Value Share Analysis, by Location

12.7. North America Scaffolding Market Forecast, by Location

..Continued

