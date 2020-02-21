Scaffolding Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Key Players Analysis, Sales Revenue, Business Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global Scaffolding Market by Type (Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding and Rolling Scaffolding), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Wood and Others), By Application (Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World) – Global Forecast to 2023.

The major players operating in global scaffolding market are Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Safway Group Holding LLC, PERI GmbH, Altrad Group, ULMA Construction, MJ-Gerüst GmbH, Waco Kwikform Limited, Stepup Scaffold, LLC, ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd. Beijing Kangde, Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd., Instant Upright, Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., Youying Group Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd, Tianjin Gowe Industrial Co. Ltd., Entrepose Echafaudages Itsen Construction Equipment (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Co. Ltd. and KHK Scaffolding & Formwork LLC.

Market Scenario

Scaffolding is defined as the erection, alteration or dismantling of temporary structure, specifically erected to support a platform. Scaffolds are commonly used for working at heights, and it involves the risk for scaffolder (person working on a scaffold) to fall from an incomplete scaffold during the erection and dismantling of a scaffold.

Scaffolding is the type of prefabricated construction that involves major structures or components of construction built off-site, generally, at factories to be erected later on site on concrete foundation. The scaffolding market is driven by various factors such as increasing FDI in construction in Asia Pacific region, and supportive government regulations and policies. The scaffolding market has constraints such as fluctuation in raw material prices and slower economic growth, which hinder the growth of the market.

The governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The emerging nations are the ones that are particularly bringing various reforms and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Such growth is expected to augment the market growth of scaffolding. The government of India announced several major initiatives to boost the construction industry in the country. Some of them are the passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment of the Benami Transactions Act, 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction, and change in arbitration norms for construction companies. Similarly, in China the central policies on housing were relaxed, which resulted into lowest down payment ratio decreased in 2016. Cheaper down payments encouraged more homebuyers to borrow money from banks. This, in turn, pushed the construction industry, which ultimately leads to the increased demand for scaffolding.

Steel and aluminum remain the majorly used raw material for the manufacture of scaffoldings. The market growth is hindered by the fluctuating prices of steel. It has been observed that steel and aluminum being the most vastly traded metal worldwide, the price fluctuation hampers various end-use industries. Scaffoldings are manufactured out of such steel and aluminum sheets throughout the world. Thus, price fluctuation affects the production cost, ultimately affecting the growth of the market.

Global Scaffolding Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 5.14% during the forecast period 2018-2023

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global scaffolding market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Scaffolding market by type, by material, by application, and by regions.

Global Scaffolding Market, By Type

• Supported Scaffolding

• Suspended Scaffolding

• Rolling Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, By Material

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Wood

• Others

Global Scaffolding Market, By Application

• Construction Industry

• Electrical Maintenance

• Temporary Stage

• Others

Global Scaffolding Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Supported scaffolding by type segment, steel by material segment and Construction Industry by application segment are expected to hold the largest market size in forecast period.

Global Scaffolding Market is segmented, by type as supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding and rolling scaffolding. Supported scaffolding segment accounted for the largest market share of about 68.81% in 2016, with a market value of more than USD 9,700 million. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the market is segmented as steel, aluminum, wood, and others. Steel accounted for the largest market share of about 46.28%, in 2016, with a market value of more than USD 6,500 million; projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application the market has been segmented as construction industry, electrical maintenance, temporary stage and others. Construction Industry accounted for the largest market share of about 67.65% in 2016, with a market value of more than USD 9,500 million. It has been projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Fdi in Construction in Asia Pacific Region

4.1.2 Supportive Government Regulations and Policies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Slower Economic Growth

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Rivalry

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Share of Top Five Countries Attracting Fdi Equity Inflows for Construction Development, 2000-2015 (Usd Million)

Table 2 Global Scaffolding Market, by Type, 2012-2016 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Scaffolding Market, by Type, 2017-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Global Scaffolding Market, by Type, 2012-2017 (Million Metric Tonne)

Table 5 Global Scaffolding Market, by Type, 2017-2022 (Million Metric Tonne)

Table 6 Global Scaffolding Market, by Material, 2012-2016 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Global Scaffolding Market, by Material, 2017-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Global Scaffolding Market, by Material, 2012-2016 (Million Metric Tonne)

Table 9 Global Scaffolding Market, by Material, 2017-2022 (Million Metric Tonne)

Table 10 Global Scaffolding Market, by Application, 2012-2016 (Usd Million)

Continued……….

