Scaffold Market Application, Region, Outlook and Forecast to 2024 – Layher, BRAND, Safway, PERI, ULMA, Altrad and Others

A scaffold is a temporary structure specifically erected to support access or working platforms. Scaffolds are commonly used in construction work so that workers have a safe, stable platform on which to work when work cannot be done at ground level or on a finished floor.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Scaffolding in the international market, the current demand for Scaffolding product is relatively high in the mature market, such as North America and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

For industry structure analysis, the Scaffolding industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 33.24% of the sales value. Regionally, Europe is the biggest sales value of Scaffolding, also the leader in the whole Scaffolding industry.

China occupied 37.09% of the sales volume market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 26.26% and 23.38% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

Although sales of Scaffolding brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Scaffolding field hastily.

Leading Scaffold Market Players

Layher

BRAND

Safway

PERI

ULMA

Altrad

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Scaffold consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Scaffold market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Scaffold manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Scaffold with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Scaffold submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Scaffold value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Frame Scaffolding

Fastener Scaffold

Bowl-buckle scaffold

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction Industry

Other Applications

Global Scaffold Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

