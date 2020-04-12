SCADA Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand Outlook to 2024 – General Electric Co. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro (India) and Others

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify SCADA according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Leading SCADA Market Giants

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Iconics Inc. (US)

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Scope of Report

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the SCADA market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 SCADA Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

