Scabies Treatment Market Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | FMI Report | Renaissance Pharma Inc, Merck & Co.

Scabies is an infectious skin disease caused by microscopic mites known as Sarcoptes scabiei, that lives inside human skin. The mites burrows into the skin and lay eggs after staying for two to three weeks. Scabies is an itchy, rash and pimple like skin disease condition found, globally. Scabies is a highly contagious disease and can pass through simple contact with affected person. The disease is pruritic in nature. The common sites for the rash are wrist elbow, armpit, waist, area between the fingers. Combination medicines are prescribed by physician are permethrin cream, benzyl benzoate lotion, crotamiton cream, sulfur ointment and one percent lindane lotion. In some caritical condition the patient has been prescribed with antihistamines, antibiotics and steroid creams. The more aggressive treatment in worst cases anthelmintic is given orally.

Scabies Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

According to the World Health Organization, there are 300 million cases of scabies globally every year. The market is driven in Pacific and Latin America due to high prevalence. Scabies market is expected to rise in countries having majority of young population like all the developing countries. The environmental factors are responsible for the scabies and will be driving the scabies treatment market during the forecast period. The homecare remedies can be a restraint as they will hinder the market of medications available on prescriptions.

Scabies Treatment Market: Segmentation

Scabies Treatment is classified on the basis of drug administration type and disease type:

Based on medication type, the global Scabies Treatment is segmented into following:

Ointment Gel Creams Lotions

Combinational medicines Permethrin Cream Benzyl Benzoate Lotion Sulfur Ointment Crotamiton Cream Lindane Lotion

Other medicine Ivermectin



Based on drug administration type, the Global Scabies Treatment is seg mented into the following:

Oral

Topical

Scabies Treatment Market: Overview

Scabies Treatment Market is account to expand at promising CAGR during the forecast period due to its high prevalence rate across the globe. Extensive spreading of disease will also play an important role in expanding the market. Growth rate for scabies treatment will be rising substantially due to increase in investment on healthcare sector by the pharmaceutical companies which will mark the specificity of the disease and also help in increasing awareness level for scabies.

Scabies Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, scabies treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, , Asia Pacific Excl Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for high market share in scabies treatment market as approximately one million of affected including all age groups and sex and socio-economic status followed by Western and Eastern Europe including Middle east and Africa where the prevalence is greater than 10 per cent, although Asia Pacific and Latin America has comparatively more prevalent in children than from adults. Japan having less population with other hygienic facilities, the market here is here is stable. Overall the market share for scabies treatment will be rising as approximately 300 million people are reported with scabies around the world every year.

Scabies Treatment Market: Key Players

There are many key performers in Scabies Treatment market some of the names who are leading the market in Scabies Treatment worldwide are Renaissance Pharma Inc, Merck & Co., Ranbaxy Laboratories Inc., and others