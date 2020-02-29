Savoury Seasoning Market Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2018-2028

Consumers have a growing preference for strongly flavored foods. Seasoning is an integral part of cuisine as it is responsible for adding aroma and taste to the food. The seasoning used chiefly in snacks or other savoury products to enhance the flavor of food are referred as savoury seasoning. The savoury seasonings include herbs, spices and seasoning salt which add-ons the nutritive, aromatic and taste profile of the food. Attributable to globalization combined with developing impact of western nations, the savoury seasoning market has grown significantly. Global savoury seasoning market is growing immensely due to the rising number of consumers considering seasoning to supplement their meals with better palates. Another motivation for the growth of savoury seasoning market is the preference of consumers for homemade seasonings due to the curative nature associated with them.

The growing processed and ready-to-eat food products opens the way for savoury seasoning

The demand for the savoury seasoning is anticipated to increase over the forecast year owing to increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat meals. The demanding work culture in cities mostly results in increased work time, which makes it difficult for consumers to spend time cooking food at home. Hectic lifestyles have forced consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals or other processed food items.

These processed food and ready-to-eat meals use savoury seasoning to provide consumers with delicious, affordable, and flavorful food thus making savoury seasoning popular among consumers. The second driver for the growing demand for savoury seasoning is improving consumers standard of living and increasing per capita consumer spending, which has resulted in consumers opting for better quality food products both regarding nutrition and taste resulting in growing market for savoury seasoning. The third driver fuelling the growth of savoury seasoning is increasing the demand for snacks, soups, spreads, dressings, and other cuisines which have seasoning as one of the prominent ingredients to enhance the taste.

Savoury Seasoning market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Savoury Seasoning market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of product type, the Global Savoury Seasoning market has been segmented as:

Savoury seasoning salt and salt alternative

Savoury seasoning herb

Savoury seasoning spices

Savoury seasoning blends (mixed)

On the basis of application, the Global Savoury Seasoning market has been segmented as:

Processed foods and ready-to-eat meal Chilled Ambient Frozen

Snacks

Meat and Seafood

Spreads, seasonings, and dressing

Soups and sauces

Others

On the basis of end user, the Global Savoury Seasoning market has been segmented as:

Retail/Household

Food Service Provider

Food Manufacturer

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Savoury Seasoning market has been segmented as:

B2B

B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Small Groceries Specialty Stores Online Retail



On the basis of region, the Global Savoury Seasoning market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Global Savoury Seasoning market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Savoury Seasoning market are: Firmenich SA, Frutarom Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, WILD Flavours and Specialty Ingredients Inc., Symrise AG, Givaudan Flavours Corporation, Kerry Group plc. and International Flavours & Fragrances Inc