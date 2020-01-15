Saudi Arabia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – STC; ITC; GO Telecom; Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula | 2019-2030

WiseGuyReports.com “Saudi Arabia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Saudi Arabia – Telecoms

Fibre broadband services are to be extended in Saudi Arabia

Fibre broadband services offered in Saudi Arabia will be extended after an infrastructure sharing agreement was established in 2019; allowing Zain Saudi Arabia to utilise the infrastructure of Saudi Telecom Company (STC). Broadband is widely available in Saudi Arabia via DSL, fibre, and wireless and Saudi Arabia is considered a regional leader in terms of its fibre-based broadband deployment.

In 2019 DSL subscriptions continue to decline as consumers switch to mobile broadband or fibre broadband services. Subscriptions to DSL have now dropped below 1 million for the first time in more than a decade.

Mobile penetration is high in Saudi Arabia and the market is heavily saturated. This offers great potential for mobile commerce due to the uptake of mobile broadband services and adoption of smart phones. Mobile broadband subscriptions may pass 100% penetration in 2019.

While the introduction of a biometric fingerprint mobile identification system initially impacted upon mobile subscription growth in Saudi Arabia; there is evidence in 2019 that growth is now rebounding with mobile subscriptions demonstrating growth again.

5G is firmly on the agenda for Saudi Arabia with the regulator awarding new spectrum for 4G/5G use in early 2019. STC, Zain Saudi Arabia and Mobily have all developed various partnerships with solution providers in order to improve, test and prepare their networks for 5G.

Competition in the fixed market may increase in Saudi Arabia with Universal Licenses having been awarded to some mobile operators.

Saudi Arabia is expected to be one of the key growth markets for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Middle East.

In 2019 Saudi Arabia is trialling blockchain technology.

The finger-printing regulation for all mobile subscribers initially impacted upon the mobile sector in terms of both subscribers and revenue.

Saudi Arabia is implementing strategies as part of its goals outlined for its 2020 National Transformation Plan as well as the Vision 2030 program.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Integrated Telecom Company (ITC), GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb, Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula, Zain KSA, Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia, Arabsat.

