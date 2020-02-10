Saudi Arabia Surgical Sutures Market And its Growth prospect in the Near Future

Saudi Arabian surgical sutures market is forecasted to value $20.6 million by 2023, P&S Market Research.The industry is driven by the growing number of hospitals and healthcare professionals, surging geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Based on end user, the surgical sutures market in Saudi Arabia has been categorized into hospitals and others, where the category of “others” includes private clinics, nursing homes, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals are estimated to hold a larger share, of 83.2%, in the surgical sutures market in 2017. This is because most of the surgical procedures are performed in hospitals, as they are well equipped with medical facilities and professional personnel for conducting surgical procedures.

Moreover, in January 2015, Medtronic plc completed the acquisition of Covidien plc, a manufacturer of medical devices and supplies. The cash-and-stock transaction valued approximately $49.9 billion. The acquisition aimed at extending the innovation capabilities of Medtronic plc.

Some of the other key players operating in the surgical sutures market in Saudi Arabia are Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, United Medical Industries Co. Ltd., and Doğsan.

