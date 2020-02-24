Saudi Arabia Microbiology Cell Culture Market Trends, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast by 2023 – P&S Intelligence

Saudi Arabian microbiology cell culture market is forecasted to reach $38.7 million by 2023. The growth is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and technological advancements and regulatory approvals taking place in the market.

On the basis of type of instruments, the microbiology cell culture market in Saudi Arabia is classified into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment and cell culture supporting equipment. Cell culture supporting equipment are estimated to hold the largest share in the microbiology cell culture instruments market of Saudi Arabia in 2017. Cell culture vessels are expected to register fastest growth in demand during the forecast period.

On the basis of culture type, the microbiology cell culture market in Saudi Arabia is categorized into bacterial and eukaryotic cell cultures. Bacterial cell cultures are majorly used in Saudi Arabia due to its wide applications in different areas when compared to eukaryotic cell culture and is estimated to hold larger share in the market in 2017.

The microbiology cell culture market in Saudi Arabia is consolidated with the presence of very few players. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. held the largest share in the Saudi Arabian market, with an estimated contribution of more than 30.0% in 2017. This leading position of the company is attributed to its robust product portfolio and competitive pricing strategy.

Some of the major players operating in the microbiology cell culture market in Saudi Arabia are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux S.A., Scharlab S.L., Hardy Diagnostics, Sara Medical Supplies Factory, Medical Disposable Manufacturing Company (MDM), Saudi Prepared Media Laboratory Limited Company, Diamond Microscope Est., and General Electric Company.

