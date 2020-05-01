Saudi Arabia Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Is Estimated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR In The Upcoming Forecast Period 2019-2024

On the basis of coolant type, market for CO2 based refrigeration systems is projected to witness fastest growth during 2017-2023. The Saudi Arabia industrial refrigeration systems market in food & beverages is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of meat and poultry based products as they require temperature control throughout the food supply chain.

Industrial refrigeration systems market is gaining traction in Saudi Arabia as they are extensively used to maintain quality and taste of the food products till it reaches the end-users. The market size in the study represents the revenue generated through various equipment such as industrial racks, industrial compressors, industrial heat exchangers, and industrial evaporators.

Growing adoption of natural refrigerant to increase the life of perishable food items is one of the major factors driving the growth of industrial refrigeration systems market. The government has made stringent regulations towards the use of fluorochemicals as a refrigerant.

Surge in cold chains is another major factor driving the growth for industrial refrigeration systems market in the Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest markets in terms of food imports, and it receives huge quantity of perishable food items that require refrigeration to keep the eatables fresh for consumption purpose.

Cold chain systems are crucial for the growth of global trade in perishable products for the availability of food and health supplies, globally. In Saudi Arabia, cold chains are designed to meet the growing demand from businesses, consumers and regulators.

Key market players such as Johnson Control Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Evapco, Inc., Alfa Laval, CGS, Saudi Salajah, Emerson Electric, Awal Gulf Manufacturing Co., and BITZER. seek to gain market share through continuous innovations in refrigeration technology.

Key competitors are specifically focusing on Makkah, Jizan and Asir regions of Saudi Arabia for expansion of the industrial refrigeration systems market, as these regions show a strong tendency to adopt the refrigeration technology in coming years.

