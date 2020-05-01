Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Application, Region, Outlook and Forecast to 2024 – Boeing Defense, Space & Security, JSC Information Satellite Systems, Lockheed Martin, Orbital ATK, Space Systems/Loral, Thales Alenia Space and Others

Satellite height is a major factor in its utility for use within a communications system. It determines the orbit period, the time that the satellite is visible to a ground station, the footprint (coverage area on earth’s surface), the propagation delay of signals to and from the satellite, and the path attenuation.There are three categories of distance from the earth for satellite orbits and accordingly satellites, which are Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). These have various characteristics and offer advantages as well as disadvantages.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Satellite Manufacturing and Launch. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of communications satellites expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch industry market is concentrated. The satellite market is dynamic and highly competitive. In the commercial satellite segment, the main competitors are Thales Alenia Space’s, Space Systems / Loral, Airbus Group, Orbital ATK, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Going forward, the main commercial challenge will be the ability to offer satellite solutions with all-electric propulsion. It is important to note the gradual arrival in the commercial market of new international players (from Russia, China, India, Israel, Japan, etc.) in the fields of telecommunications and observation. The arrival of GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon) has also changed the commercial landscape with the emergence of new needs in terms of mega-constellations.

Leading Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Players

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

LEO

GEO

Beyond GEO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

R&D

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-profit Communications

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

