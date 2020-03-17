Sarcoidosis Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disorder that affects many organs in the body, such as lymph glands and lungs. Abnormal nodules are formed in the affected organs, impacting the structure and function of the organ during sarcoidosis.

The symptoms associated with this disease are fatigue; cough; swollen and painful joints; red and teary eyes or blurred vision; tender reddish bumps or patches on the skin; enlarged lymph glands; kidney stone formation; enlarged liver; and pain and nervous system effects, including hearing loss, meningitis, seizures, or psychiatric disorders.

Sarcoidosis occur more often in women than men and can be usually treated with medications and lifestyle modifications. Novartis AG is in the process of developing ACZ885 for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Some of the companies involved in sarcoidosis pipeline are Relief Therapeutics Holding AG and Auven Therapeutics among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

