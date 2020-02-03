Sandbox Market Report Analysis Projecting High CAGR 26.5% Growth by 2024 | A report by Zscaler, Symantec Corporation, Sophos, SonicWall, Palo Alto Networks and others

Sandbox market report is a comprehensive study of the Information technology industry apprising about the market status in the forecasted period of 2018-2025 concerning sales, revenue, import and export at the global level.

Market Analysis:

Sandboxing market report consists of the CAGR figures in the historic year 2016 the base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025 of the sandboxing market which is subsequently affecting the Information Technology industry. Global Sandboxing Market accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

Zscaler

Symantec Corporation

Sophos

SonicWall

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Forcepoint

FireEye

Cisco Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

Ceedo Technologies (2005) and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased sophistications in attacking techniques

Need for stringent security compliances and government regulations

Need to secure enterprise networks from advanced malwares and security breaches

Easy availability of free software-based sandboxing solutions

Segmentation:

Component

Solutions

services

Solutions

standalone

Standalone

hardware

virtual appliance

cloud-based.

Integrated

hardware

virtual appliance

cloud-based

Services

professional services

managed services

and more….

Share Analysis:

The report for global sandboxing market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

