Salmonella Testing Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2016 to 2024

Global Salmonella Testing Market: Overview

The rising prevalence of salmonella infection is by far the leading factor driving the global salmonella testing market. This infection generally affects the gastrointestinal tract of humans and animals, which may turn life threatening if left untreated for a long period. Contaminated food items such as infected meat, eggs, and unpasteurized milk and dairy products are the major source of transmission of the infection. Over the past few years, there have been several outbreaks of salmonella in the U.S. and in those occasions, many companies in the meat and dairy business had to recall their products from the market.

The commonly employed methods for the diagnosis of salmonella infection are stool culture method and real time PCR. In the former, stool of infected animal or human being is cultured, while the latter is done by intensifying and detecting targeted pathogen’s DNA sequence.

The research report is a professional study offering invaluable insights into various important parameters of the global salmonella testing market. It provides a comprehensive description of the factors influencing the market and the extent to which they impact the growth. For a coherent understanding, the report divides the market on the basis of several criteria including diagnosis method, food type, and geography. It includes tools such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to derive vendor landscape of the global salmonella testing market. It reviews the market for the period between 2016 and 2024.

Global Salmonella Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The implementation of food safety regulations worldwide along with their increasing stringency is escalating the growth of the global salmonella testing market. The several incidents of outbreaks of salmonella have compelled governments and regulatory authorities across the world to keep a strict check on food products during every stage of their production and processing. Moreover, the rising awareness among consumers regarding foodborne diseases and rapid technological advancements in bacterial detection technologies are augmenting the market. On the other hand, the lack of proper food control resources and infrastructure in developing nations is hindering the growth of the market.

