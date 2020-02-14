Saline Laxative Market Top Competitor, Opportunities, Future Growth Analysis and Forecast 2026 | FMI Report

Constipation is a health condition in which a person has lack of regular bowel movements. Constipation is associated with many factors which include changes in usual diet, eating a lot of dairy products, stress and not being active. Patients who are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome,Parkinson’sdisease & multiple sclerosis and problems with the nerves and muscles in the digestive system also causes the constipation. Saline laxatives are one type of medication available in the market to treat the constipation. Saline laxatives also used for rapid emptying of the lower intestine to perform surgery or to provide a fresh tool sample for examination. In the gastro intestinal tract, saline laxatives draw the water into intestine and thus, the hard stool become soften and also increases the pressure within intestine resulting discharge of faeces. Saline laxatives are available in various formulations includechewable tablets, suspensions, solutions, suppositories and enemas. Suppositories and enemas are administered through rectal route and tablets and solutions are administered through oral route. Rectal route is one of the choice to treat constipation when oral route is not effective. However, excessive use of saline laxative leads to loss of weight and patient become dependent on saline laxatives for regular bowl movements. In January 2014, U.S. FDA warned that, using of saline laxative more than once in a 24 hours leads to kidney damage in a patients.

Generally, saline laxative contains ions including magnesium, citrate, sulphate, and phosphate ions which helps to drag the water into intestine. Fleet phospho-soda, magnesium citrate and milk of magnesia are some of the examples of saline laxatives. However, patient has to take precautions while using saline laxative drugs in a pregnancy and breast feeding conditions. Over use of saline laxative may cause severe health problems. Saline laxatives are contraindicated in a patient who has suffering from kidney related diseases, congestive heart failure (CHF), decreased intravascular volume, impaired renal functions dehydration and uncorrected electrolyte abnormalities.

Saline Laxative Market has been classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel

Saline Laxative Market by Product Type

Fleet Phospho-Soda

Magnesium Citrate

Milk Of Magnesia

Di Basic Sodium Phosphate

Sodium Phosphate Mono Basic

Saline Laxative Market by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online

Drug store

Hospital Pharmacies

Over the past few years, population who are suffering from constipation is increasing notably, and is expected to drive the overall saline laxative market over the forecast period. Sedentary lifestyle leading to lack of functional activity of nerves and muscles in the intestine and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, are also expected to drive the saline laxative market. However, availability of other substitute products include chemical substances and herbal drugs are expected to hamper the saline laxative market.

Depending on geographic region, Saline Laxative Market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to contribute maximum revenue share in the global market of Saline Laxative followed by Europe. Asia Pacific regions are expected to grow at a higher growth rate owing to high occurrence of gastro intestinal disease. Middle East & Africa is expected to show a healthy growth rate in a forecast period.

Saline Laxative Market: Key Players

Key players of Saline Laxative Market are McKesson Corporation, Safeway Inc., Supervalu Inc, Walgreen Company, Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Major Pharmaceuticals, The Kroger Company, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. and others