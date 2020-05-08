Sales Scenario of Global Fat Replacers Market to Remain Positive Through 2026

Persistence Market Research, latest study on ‘Fat Replacer market’ features a holistic view of the market size, market share, profit estimates, SWOT analysis and the regional landscape of the business. The report precisely expounds key challenges and future growth prospects of the market, while highlighting the current competitive scene and analyzes the expansion strategies adopted by leading market players.

Fat Replacers Market Outlook:

Among the three prime macronutrients, i.e is fats, carbohydrate and protein fat is, present in most of the foods providing flavor, aroma and a unique texture to it. As an essential part of the diet fat has also several health benefits however, when consumed above the required amount, it may result in various health issues such as high cholesterol level, increased risk for heart diseases, high obesity and various others. Fat replacers have facilitated the development of reduced-fat foods that possess the texture and taste of the high-fat foods with much lower calories, cholesterol, and fat content. Fat replacers chemically resemble proteins, carbohydrates, fats or a combination of these ingredients. These combined ingredients are used to provide specific functions of the fat being replaced. Amongst the different types of fat replacers, Carbohydrate-based fat replacers such as cellulose, gums, starches, polydextrose etc. are most widely used, providing thickening and stabilizing actions on to the food products. Many of the fat replacers are stable at cooking and frying temperatures. These fat replacers are used to replace fats in a variety of food products containing high-fat content such as bakery and confectionary items, processed meats, cheese and other dairy products, beverages and sauces, and baked goods.

Surge in demand for fat replacers owing to the rising awareness for health and wellness

Dietary advice and recommendations by several global health organizations and powerful impact of media have resulted in a growing awareness about adverse effects of excessive fat intake and benefits of healthy living. According to the World Health Organization, ‘Reducing the amount of total fat intake to less than 30% of total energy intake helps prevent unhealthy weight gain in the adult population. Also, the risk of developing NCDs is lowered by reducing saturated fats to less than 10% of total energy intake, and trans fats to less than 1% of total energy intake, and replacing both with unsaturated fats’. Consequently, people are getting more health conscious thus modifying their eating habits and diet. This acts as a driving factor for the growth of fat replacers market, providing consumers with low-fat and low-calorie food products without compromising with the basic attributes of their intakes. Further, the American Dietetic Association’s report reflects that majority of the fat replacers can be a safe and useful complement for lowering the fat content of food when consumed in a moderate amount by the adults.

However, fat also possesses certain sensory properties which contribute towards the texture, flavor and overall taste of the food which cannot be fully replaced by fat replacers. Thus fat replacers, might act as a restraining factor in the growth of fat replacers market, in turn challenging the manufacturers to produce products fulfilling these criteria’s as well.

Carbohydrate-Based

Protein-Based

Lipid-Based

Combination

Food Bakery and confectionary Dairy products Frozen products Sauces and Dressings Snacks Edible Oil Processed meat products

Beverages

Others

North America Fat replacers Market

Latin America Fat replacers Market

Europe Fat replacers Market

CIS & Russia Fat replacers Market

Japan Fat replacers Market

APEJ Fat replacers Market

Middle East & Africa Fat replacers Market

Global Fat Replacers Market: Key Participants:

The key market players in global fat replacers market identified across the value chain include DuPont, Cargill Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Ashland Inc., Corbion NV, Koninklijke DSM, Ingredion Inc, FMC Corporation and CP Kelco., and Nestlé S.A..

Opportunities for Participants in the Fat Replacers Market:

The increase in health problems such as obesity, heart diseases, high cholesterol and cancer caused by high-fat content in processed food products has increased the demand for low-fat products creating in turn demand for fat replacers. The companies in dairy and frozen products industry have large opportunities in fat replacers market owing to the high fat content in these products which need to be replaced in order to fulfill the required low-fat and low-calorie demand of the consumers. In addition, global fat replacers market is anticipated to witness a high growth due to several new companies engaged in research and developments of high-quality products especially focusing on protein and carbohydrate fat replacers owning to their widespread applications as emulsifiers and stabilizers. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is projected to be comparatively the fastest growing region for fat replacers market due to numerous factors including rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, growing economy and increase in awareness for nutrition and health due to growing influence of media and western culture. Owing to these widespread reasons, the market for fat replacers have a huge tendency to grow and emerge in the upcoming years in the region.

