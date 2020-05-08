Sales Revenue of Pine Nuts to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

The ‘Pine Nuts market’ analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry

Market Outlook: Pine Nuts Market

Pine nuts are the type of edible seeds which are derived from pine trees. Pine nuts have high demand in U.S., China, Russia, and Western European countries owing to its nutritional and medicinal value as it leads to lower the level of cholesterol, helps in better blood circulation, and other health benefits. Currently, in the global nuts market, the demand for pine nuts is increasing in the food industry as it has wide usage in bakery, desserts, cookies, sauces and other food products. Apart from the usage of pine nuts in the food industry, oil extracted from pine seeds is used in cosmetic and beauty products. In the global pine nuts market, a majority of pine nuts accounts to China, U.S., Russia, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Increasing Preference for Natural, Healthy and Nutritional Nuts and Dried Fruits

Pine nuts complement and enhance the taste of many foods. With their rich nutritional profile and nutty flavor, they are ideal for bakery, confectionery, and snack recipes. Pine nuts are enriched with carbohydrates, magnesium, vitamins, protein, antioxidants, and other nutrients. In the global nuts and dried fruits market, the demand for organic nuts and fruits is increasing. The trend of organic food and beverages prevailing in Western European and North America has also led to an increase in the demand for organic pine nuts in the global pine nuts market. Awareness among consumers and trend of a healthy lifestyle, pine nuts manufacturers are now more focused on certification for organic food products. Companies are offering raw pine nuts, pine nuts powder and pine nuts oil under USDA and EU certified organic certification. With increasing urbanization and rising purchasing power especially in developing economies, customers are spending more on dried fruits, nuts, and other food products that offer extra added health benefits owing to increasing preference for healthier lifestyles and use of nuts and dried fruits in food cuisine and other food products as a nutritional ingredient.

Global Pine Nuts Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, global pine nuts market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, global pine nuts market has been segmented as –

Raw & Processed

Powder

Oil

On the basis of end use, global pine nuts market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery & Desserts

Snacks & Breakfast Cereals

Sauces & Dressings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Retail/ Household

Others

On the basis of sales channel, global pine nuts market has been segmented as –

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail



Global Pine Nuts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of pine nuts are Pinoli Ltd., Altaiga Siberian Pine Nuts, PineFlavour Company, Almanda S.A., Shiloh Farms, Credé Natural Oils, Kenkko Corporation, BATA FOOD, J.M. van de Sandt B.V., and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Global Pine Nuts Market

Currently, in the global pine nuts market, the demand for organic pine nuts is increasing in the Western European countries. Food manufacturers are more focused on using organic products or ingredients in their products owing to an increasing preference for organic food products over conventional. On the other side, the demand for pine nuts oil is also increasing as a gourmet cooking oil in the food industry. In addition, the demand for Pine nuts is also trending due to its health benefits, therapeutic properties, and natural medicinal properties. As a health benefit, one of the key ingredient found in pine nuts arginine-amino acids is good for cardiovascular health, and also pine nuts helps in the prevention of cholesterol.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.