Sales Revenue of ESR Analyzer Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

ESR analyzer is a common hematological tester that is mainly used to detect the non-specific inflammation that is caused by infection, blood diseases, diabetes, and collagen vascular diseases. ESR analyzers are used to screen patients with fevers of undermined origin, muscle pain, and arthritides. These analyzers are used in hospitals to measure the sedimentation rate of erythrocytes for accurate and reliable reading.

Increasing cases of infection-related diseases and blood diseases in the recent years are among factors boosting the ESR analyzer market. New advanced automated ESR analyzers provide accurate testing results in a few seconds by using blood samples of 100uL, which is ideal for the geriatric and pediatric population.

ESR Analyzer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancements in ESR and improved healthcare facilities are contributing to the growth of the market

The adoption of advanced semi-automatic and automatic ESR analyzers in the healthcare industry in the recent years are among the prime factors driving the global ESR analyzer market. The shifting preference of doctors from manual ESR analyzers to automatic ESR analyzers is also affecting the overall ESR analyzer market. Automated ESR analyzers have the ability to enhance the workflow and turnaround time. On the other hand, the requirement of lesser workforce and timing is ultimately promoting the growth of the ESR analyzer market.

Another factor that propels the demand of ESR analyzers is improving healthcare facilities across the globe. Advanced healthcare facilities are creating opportunities for manufacturers to capture a significant share of the ESR analyzer market in terms of revenue. Various governments across the globe are heavily investing in the healthcare industry. The rapid adoption of advanced healthcare testing equipment in hospitals is contributing to the growth of the ESR analyzer market. The increasing usage of these analyzers in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutions is also fuelling the growth of the ESR analyzer market.

On the other hand, the high prices of automated ESR analyzers is one of the factors restraining the growth of the ESR analyzer market.

ESR Analyzer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the ESR analyzer market segmented into:

Automated ESR Analyzer

Semi-Automated ESR Analyzer

Manual ESR Analyzer

On the basis of end use, the ESR analyzer market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Others

ESR Analyzer Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers of ESR analyzers are ALCOR Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Caretium Medical Instruments Co., Limited, Hospitex Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Alifax, and Perlong Medical.

The presence of prominent manufacturers in key regions is also considerably driving the ESR analyzer market. The increasing adoption of automated ESR analyzers in hospitals as compared to manual analyzers is creating opportunities for manufacturers to design innovative and advanced ESR analyzers.

For example, Alifax, a manufacturer of ESR analyzers, recently introduced the fully automated Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate analyzer in the market with newly added features such as an internal barcode reader, thermal printer, rapid results with high accuracy, high correlation with the Westergren method, and a simplified needle replacement. This analyzer is capable of providing testing results in 20 seconds by measuring blood cell aggregation.

ESR Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the ESR analyzer market due to the presence of key manufacturers in this region. Moreover, increasing cases of blood-related diseases in North America is boosting the ESR analyzer market. Increase in the adoption of ESR analyzers in hospitals in European countries, such as the UK and Germany, is propelling the demand for ESR analyzers. Improvements in healthcare facilities in the APEJ are also expected to significantly boost the ESR analyzer market over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the healthcare industry by various governments in the recent years in the MEA region is also contributing to the growth of the ESR analyzer market.