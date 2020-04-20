Sales Revenue of Clinical Decision Support Systems to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

A clinical decision support system is a part of clinical knowledge management technologies. It is an application which is used to analyze data to help healthcare providers make clinical decisions. A clinical decision support system can be used by nurses, physicians and healthcare providers to prepare and review diagnosis for improving final outcomes. These systems are designed to incorporate patient data and medical knowledge base. There are two types of clinical decision support systems, first is knowledge base decision support systems and the other is without knowledge based decision support systems. Knowledge based decision support systems implement rules to patient data with the help of inference engine and demonstrate the results to the end user. Whereas, without knowledge based decision support systems depend on machine learning to analyze the clinical data.

North America dominates the global market for clinical decision support systems. This is due to early adoption by healthcare service providers, availability of advanced technologies and rising investment from healthcare IT players. China, India and Japan are expected to show high growth rate, due to increase in aging population and rising number of chronic diseases. In addition, increase in government funding for healthcare IT systems are also expected to drive growth in these markets.

Some of the key drivers which are responsible for growth of clinical decision support systems market include rising aging population and rising government initiatives. In addition, growing need of integrated healthcare IT system, improved quality of care and clinical outcomes and rising incidence of various fatal diseases and medication errors are also expected to increase the demand of clinical decision support systems. However, lack of experienced professionals, privacy and security issues, interoperability issues and high maintenance and service expenses are some of the factors inhibiting the growth of clinical decision support systems market.

Emergences of cloud computing and increasing government initiatives have opened new opportunities for clinical decision support systems market. In addition, emerging markets such as China, Japan and India hold immense potential for the growth of clinical decision support systems. Rising number of collaborations and partnerships by healthcare IT providers, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and new products launches are some of the trends that have been observed in the clinical decision support systems market.

Some of the major market players in clinical decision support systems include Agfa Healthcare, athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare. In addition, McKesson Corporation, MEDITECH, NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare also have significant presence in clinical decision support systems market.

