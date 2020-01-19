SALES PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET OUTLOOK 2018: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY AND DEMAND ANALYSIS, MARKET FORECAST -2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Sales performance management is the practice of monitoring and guiding personnel to improve their ability to sell products or services.

A key objective of the sales performance management process is to educate and motivate salespeople to set goals and satisfy customers.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Sales Performance Management Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Sales Performance Management Solutions market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sales Performance Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

Incentive Compensation Management

Territory and Quota Management

Sales Planning and Monitoring

Sales Pipeline Management

Sales Forecasting and Sales Performance Analytics

Sales Training and Coaching

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Oracle

IBM

Xactly

SAP

Synygy

Netsuite

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sales Performance Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Sales Performance Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sales Performance Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Sales Performance Management Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Incentive Compensation Management

2.4.2 Territory and Quota Management

2.4.3 Sales Planning and Monitoring

2.4.4 Sales Pipeline Management

2.4.5 Sales Forecasting and Sales Performance Analytics

2.4.6 Sales Training and Coaching

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Sales Performance Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Oracle Sales Performance Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Oracle News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Sales Performance Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 Xactly

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 Xactly Sales Performance Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Xactly News

11.4 SAP

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 SAP Sales Performance Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SAP News

11.5 Synygy

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 Synygy Sales Performance Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Synygy News

11.6 Netsuite

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Sales Performance Management Solutions Product Offered

11.6.3 Netsuite Sales Performance Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Netsuite News

……Continued

