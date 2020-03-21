Sales of Vortexers Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Vortexers Market: Introduction

As a response to the complexities associated with the application and adoption of finger vortex, such as inefficiency, inadequate processing and high time consumption, vortexers or electronic vortex mixers were introduced in the market. Vortexers are electronic laboratory equipments which are widely used across bioscience, biochemical and analytical laboratories to mix variable contents of vials of liquid. After its inception, limited adoption of vortexers was witnessed due to the relatively high cost associated with it. However, with the progression of time, increasing demand for the same has been witnessed in the market. Declining prices, increasing awareness about the features of the product and increasing competition amongst vortexer vendors are some of the factors further expected to boost the demand for vortexers in the global market.

Vortexers Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for automated electronic laboratory components and equipment across technologically-advanced laboratories of developed countries, such as the U.S. and the U.K., has led to increased adoption of vortexers in these regions. This, as a result, has driven the overall market, in terms of value, and has contributed to increasing awareness about the same in the global market. Besides this, increasing establishment of various biochemical and bioscience laboratories across the globe has been the primary driving factor for the growth of the vortexers market. However, lack of awareness and resources for the implementation and application of vortexers in laboratories of under developed and developing countries are restraining the global market. That apart, high cost of vortexers across these regions due to lack of availability is another important factor challenging the growth of the market.

Vortexers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of operating mode, the vortexers market has been segmented as:

Continuous

Touch

Hybrid

Of all the aforementioned segments, the hybrid segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global vortexers market.

On the basis of tube capacity, the vortexers market has been segmented as:

0 ml – 25 ml

25 ml – 50 ml

Above 50 ml

On the basis of application, the vortexers market has been segmented as:

Immunochemical Reactions

Enzyme and Protein Analysis

Microarray Analysis

Others

On the basis of vertical, the vortexers market has been segmented as:

Healthcare

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Academics

Others

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals segments, in conjunction, are expected to dominate the market, throughout the forecast period, in terms of value, owing to their maximum applications across respective verticals.

Vortexers Market: Key Participants

Some of the key players operating in the vortexers market are Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Fisherbrand, Heathrow Scientific, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, IKA, OHAUS, Troemner and various others.

Various vortexers manufacturers are focusing on expanding their sales and strengthening their position in the global Vortexers market by partnering with various channel partners with the intention of boosting the indirect sales of their products in the market. For instance, Thermo Fischer has partnered with distributors and suppliers, such as VWR and Cole-Parmer.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

