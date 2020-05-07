Sales of Solar Analyzer Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Solar Analyzer Market: Overview

The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is creating a huge need for solar analyzer and are significantly driving the global solar analyzer market. The solar analyzer simplifies the process of testing, maintenance, and troubleshooting of solar panels. With the increasing adoption of solar panels, the solar analyzer has become an indispensable tool. The solar analyzer is used during the installation of solar panel for quality control and to ensure proper installation. The solar analyzer is also used for routine maintenance. Solar analyzer performs standard I-V curve test, captures data and plots in standard I-V curve to represent the relationship between current through the circuit and the potential difference across it. Solar analyzer continuously takes the readings and records for the analysis. The solar analyzer also helps in determination of optimal angle or to design the automated angle. The solar analyzer determines the inverter size, identify broken or worn out cells, optimum power output position of the panel, and others. The portable feature of solar analyzer enables the manufacturers to test the features of solar panel in the production line to ensure the quality before shipment. The solar analyzer analyzes the voltage and current of solar panel under different operating conditions.

Government Initiatives for Installation of Solar Plants Fuelling Demand

The growing concern of the use of renewable energy and the increasing adoption of solar panels are significantly driving the global solar analyzer market. The government initiatives for the installation of solar plants are the key driver for global solar analyzer market. The continuous innovation and up gradation in the solar analyzer is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global solar analyzer market. The intuitive menu-driven interface and user-friendly operation, easy set-up, programming, and others are increasing the adoption of solar analyzer kits. Vendors offer solar analyzer kits with a rugged design suitable for both field and production floor.

Some of the challenges hindering the growth of the solar analyzer market are the false data reading by devices. However, vendors are continuously focused on the development of enhanced solar analyzer with high data reading accuracy and long battery life. Continuous developments to overcome these issues are expected to minimize the challenges by the end of the forecast period.

Solar Analyzer Market: Segmentation

Solar analyzer market segmented based on industry:

Solar analyzer market can be segmented as-

Agriculture

Automotive

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Others

Solar analyzer market segmented based on product type:

Solar analyzer market can be segmented as-

Solar module analyzer

Solar system analyzer

Solar power meter

Others

Solar Analyzer Market: Key Players

The solar analyzer market is witnessing a continuous innovation and developments in the solar analyzer to compete in the market. For instance,

In September 2018 , Solmetric launched solar analyzer in the market, i.e. PVA-1500 PV Analyzer kit. This kit performs advanced modeling and wireless irradiance, tilt sensing, and temperature. It performs single measurement and accuracy to deliver detailed analysis and insights.

, Solmetric launched solar analyzer in the market, i.e. PVA-1500 PV Analyzer kit. This kit performs advanced modeling and wireless irradiance, tilt sensing, and temperature. It performs single measurement and accuracy to deliver detailed analysis and insights. In July 2019, Extech Electronic Co. launched four-in-one photovoltaic module safety analyzer. It offers an automatic testing solution and performs DC ground bond, DC withstand, potential induced degradation for both field and manufacturing environment.

Some of the key players for global solar analyzer market are Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Solmetric, Inc., Seaward, Solar Light Company, Inc., EmaZys ApS, HT Italia, Megger, Amprobe, SOLAR, Aplab Limited, and others.

Solar Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific and North America are expected to have a prominent market share of global solar analyzer market during the forecast period. In 2017, the solar production in China was 130.4GW, U.S. produced 85.3GW, Japan 63.3 GW, India 57.4 GW. It is expected that India, China, and the U.S. will account for nearly two-thirds of global renewable expansion by 2022. These countries are creating a significant demand for the solar analyzer and are driving solar analyzer market. The European countries such as Germany, Italy, U.K., and France are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of global solar analyzer market