Sales of Hematology Analyzer Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Hematology Analyzer- Market Overview

Hematology is the part of medical sciences mainly related to the research, diagnosis, and treatment of blood-related disorders. Hematology analyzers are specific and electronic systems that count red cells, leucocytes, and platelets in the blood, and also determines the level of hemoglobin and hematocrit in blood. Hematology technology has gain pace in a relatively short duration of time. In the conventional system, the process of CBC (complete blood count) were performed manually by a specialist in front of a microscope. Hemoglobin can also be identified manually applying a cyanmethemoglobin method, which is a slow and time consuming process. The new and technologically advanced hematology analyzer is equipped with the latest technologies that it can treat up to hundreds of samples in an hour. Modular structures and improvements in automation indicates that the new systems can be built in such a way that it can serve numerous analyzers, slide strainers and archiving facilities.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Installed Base

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

North America to dominate the overall Hematology Analyzer Market

The global Hematology Analyzer market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the countries mentioned above, North America dominates the global hematology analyzer, followed by Europe. This is due to the increasing adoption of automated hematology instruments by diagnostics laboratories in these regions. APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global Hematology Analyzer market. Also, increasing focus toward emerging markets, such as India and China, could also open up opportunities for new players in the global hematology analyzer. Moreover, raising awareness about better healthcare and a large patient population base are also driving the growth of the hematology analyzer & reagent market in Asia. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will create exceptional opportunity in the global Hematology Analyzer market over the forecast period.

Hematology Analyzer Market- Key Segments

According to number of Parameters, the Hematology Analyzer can be segmented as

Up to 10 Parameters

10-30 Parameters

Above 30 Parameters

According to End Use Industries, the Hematology Analyzer can be segmented as

Clinical Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Hematology Analyzer Market- Key Manufacturers

The major companies operating in this market are Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Balio Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hycel, Mindray Medical International Limited, Spinreact, Siemens Healthcare, HORIBA, Ltd., Dymind Biotech, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Hematology Analyzer Market- Competitive Analysis

Usage of microfluidics technology in hematology analyzers and the introduction of the digital imaging system in hematology laboratories could open up opportunities for new players in the global hematology analyzer & reagent market. The market for Hematology Analyzer is moderately fragmented because of the presence of key players. The necessity for improving the Hematology Analyzer reliability and performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the manufacturers. More modern technologies are being introduced to optimize reciprocating speed which is intended to enhance the performance of Hematology Analyzer. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation and technologically advanced Hematology Analyzers during the forecast period.