Sales of Furniture Polish Wipes Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

The rising awareness about maintaining personal health and hygiene has influenced consumers to focus more on the cleaning and dusting of their household products. A hike in consumer spending on lifestyle products has been witnessed off late. Consumers are spending a considerable amount of money on decorating their homes, and furniture plays an important part in this endeavour. Due to the high prices of furniture, its replacement rate furniture is very low, which is a major reason for boosting the demand for maintenance products such as furniture polish wipes. Furniture polish wipes are used to protect and polish furniture in a very convenient manner, leave a protective shine with no artificial build-up, and give a natural look to the furniture, which aids in propelling the demand for furniture polish wipes in the market. Furniture polish wipes also help in removing smudges, fingerprints, dirt, and dust from wood furniture as well as marble, leather, stainless steel, and more, which is a major attraction that helps in complementing the growth in demand for furniture polish wipes in the market. Manufacturers of furniture polish wipes are indulging in innovating new products with added features, such as different fragrances and micro-filling technology that helps in forming a scratch-resistant layer, which are winning imperatives for furniture polish wipes in the market.

Increased Consumer Spending on Lifestyle Products, Coupled with New Product Innovation is Driving the Furniture Polish Wipes Market

Advancements in technology has been a major contributing factor towards the innovation of new products, which has led the consumers to incline towards furniture polish wipes. The growing awareness among consumers in rural areas regarding the availability of these products is anticipated to propel the demand for furniture polish wipes in the coming years. Rising consumer concerns about the harmful effects of chemicals have led the manufacturers of furniture polish wipes to come up plant-based ingredients that are safe for their children and pets. The versatile nature of furniture polish wipes has been a major growth driver for the furniture polish wipes market, since these can be used on multiple surfaces and not only on wooden surfaces. Furniture polish wipes also help in eliminating premium silicone from the furniture, and also have a wax-free formula that gives a professional glow without any oily build-up. Furniture polish wipes are beneficial in removing stinky spills and stains, help in protecting furniture from dust and allergens, and also leave a pleasant fragrance, all of which are proving to be important growth drivers for the furniture polish wipes market.

Furniture Polish Wipes: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the furniture polish wipes market has been segmented as:

Scented

Unscented

On the basis of packaging, the furniture polish wipes market has been segmented as:

Sachets

Bottles

Pouches

On the basis of end Use, the furniture polish wipes market has been segmented as:

Households

Offices

Commercial

On the basis of sales channel, the furniture polish wipes market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Multi Brand Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Furniture Polish Wipes: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the furniture polish wipes market are Kleen-Pak Products Pte Ltd., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Weiman Products, LLC., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Staples, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., The Clorox Company, and Everyday Living, among others.

Opportunities for Furniture Polish Wipes Market Participants

The global furniture polish wipes market is witnessing a surge, owing to the increased awareness about the availability of these products. Furniture polish wipes help in saving a lot of time, owing to the availability of pre-moisten wipes with advanced formulas that helps in cleaning furniture efficiently. The versatility of furniture polish wipes has been a key factor in driving their demand in the market, since they can used on different surfaces. The rise in online trade and increasing Internet penetration level, coupled with the easy availability of these products on online channels has been a proving to be a boon for the furniture polish wipes market.