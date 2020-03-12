Sales of Cassava Starch Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period

Cassava starch is produced primarily from the wet milling of fresh cassava roots and it is also produced from dry cassava chips. Starch is the major component of cassava which is present in large amounts which have 25% of starch content that is obtained from mature and good quality cassava roots. Around 60% of cassava starch is obtained from the dry cassava chips and around 10% of dry pulp is also available from the 100 kg of cassava roots. Cassava starch has many beneficial properties which include paste clarity, high viscosity, and freeze-thaw stability which is generally needed for industrial purposes. Cassava starch is non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient. Cassava starch is gluten-free which is highly preferred by consumers that are gluten intolerant. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch. Cassava starch is mainly used in sweetened as well as in unsweetened bakery products. Cassava starch is majorly used in the manufacturing of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in various Latin American countries. Cassava starch is mostly preferred in various bakery products and confectioneries than any other starches.

Global Cassava Starch: Market Segmentation

The global cassava starch market is segmented on the basis of starch, grade, end user, nature, application, and region. The global cassava starch market is segmented on the basis of starch such as unmodified or native starch, modifies starch (for industrial purposes) and sweeteners which includes high-fructose syrup and glucose. The global cassava starch market is segmented on the basis of grade which include food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. The global cassava starch market is segmented on the basis of application in which cassava starch is used as a stabilizing agent in various food products such as soups, sauces, soy-based beverages and meat products. The global cassava starch market is segmented on the basis of end users such as animal feed, paper industries, and food and textile industries, cosmetic industries and others. Animal feed industry uses dried cassava roots as an ingredient along with cassava pellets and cassava meal for livestock. The global cassava starch market is segmented on the basis of nature such as organic cassava starch and conventional cassava starch. Cassava starch is also used in confectionery coatings, bakery products, and others. Hence, the global cassava starch market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Cassava Starch Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cassava starch market can be segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global cassava starch market. Increasing demand for cassava starch as a stabilizing agent in various food and beverage products, has strengthened the growth of global cassava starch market and hence is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Cassava Starch Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for cassava starch as a stabilizing and binding gent in various food products is a major factor driving the global cassava starch market worldwide. Manufacturers are offering innovative cassava starch-based products to the customers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Dried cassava roots extraction is used for feeding and lactating livestock. Cassava starch is also used for the application such as bakery products, confectioneries, jams and jellies, monosodium glutamate, caramel, and others. Cassava starch is a good source of minerals such as calcium, manganese, phosphorus, iron and others. Hence, the global cassava starch market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Cassava Starch Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global cassava starch market include SPAC Starch Product India Ltd., Vaighai Agro Products, Matna Foods Ltd., Thai German Processing Co. Ltd., Psaltry International Limited, TAPIOCA VIETNAM Company, Lentus Foods Ltd, Keng Seng Group of Companies are among others.