Sales of Box Compression Tester Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Introduction

A box compression tester, also known as container compression tester, is used to determine the compressive strength of packages including box, drums, bottle, tub and cans. These can be performed on several materials including wooden, plastics, corrugated fiberboard, among others. The strength of shipping containers used for both, industrial as well as consumer packaging, are subject to undergo the compression tests. Being mainly employed in the packaging industry, the box compression tester is a part of series of tests to evaluate compression resistance of the test material.

A common practice involved in the box compression tester equipment is to compress the box (or package), between two rigid platforms, at a constant rate of 0.5 inch/minute (12.5 mm/minute). The box compression tester generally provides with a plot of deformation versus compressive force applied. The results, hence, obtained from a box compression tester depend extensively on external factors such as moisture and handling, among others. By performing tests in various external conditions, the box compression tester helps determine the stacking characteristics of the package. This also aids the storage as well as logistics and transportation industry.

Box Compression Tester Market: Dynamics

One of the significant driving factors in the box compression tester market is the rapid growth of the packaging industry. Having its only application in the packaging industry, the market for box compression tester equipment is solely dependent on the market growth in the packaging industry. While, the global packaging industry being valued at over US $800 Bn and expanding at a healthy growth rate of over 4%, the box compression tester market is anticipated to remain significantly driven by the same over the forecast period. Automation and the rising acceptance towards incorporation of robotics and machinery are expected to fuel the demand for box compression tester market.

However, the robust growth in the packaging industry is not expected to directly reflect in the box compression tester market due to its limited application as a part of laboratory equipments, which account for a small share among the machineries used in the packaging. The adherence to numerous regional and international standards in the box compression tester market confuses the manufacturers as well as the users. The integration of advanced software within the box compression tester equipment gives the equipment more advanced controls and assists in recording and storing the test results for further analysis. The advanced software also acts as the value addition in the box compression tester.

Box Compression Tester Market: Segmentation

The global box compression tester market can be segmented on the basis of packaging container and packaging size.

On the basis of packaging container type, the global box compression tester market can be segmented into:

Box

Drum

Tub

Bottle

Pail

Crates

Miscellaneous

On the basis of packaging size, the global box compression tester market can be segmented into:

Small Packages (Maximum Opening: 500 mm)

Medium Sized Packages (Maximum Opening: 500-900 mm)

Large Packages (Maximum Opening: >900 mm)

Box Compression Tester Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, two of the most prominent factors influencing the demand in the box compression tester market are the Research & Development spending by the countries and the growth of the packaging industry in that country. Taking this forward, the market for box compression tester in North America is estimated to account for a larger share due to the high focus of industries as well as end users on research, development and commercialization. Following North America, Asia Pacific box compression tester market is anticipated to be the fastest growing. This can be attributed to the large scale manufacturing in the countries such as China and India and the rising export of products around the world which demands strong and sturdy packaging options. Europe is also noted to be a mature market in the box compression tester marketplace and is anticipated to account for a larger share in the second half of the forecast period. Latin America coupled with Middle East & Africa are expected to account for a minor share in the global box compression tester market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global box compression tester market identified across the value chain include Testometric Co. Ltd., Vertex Engineers & Associates, AML Instruments Limited, TECHLAB SYSTEMS, S.L., Qualitest International Inc., among others.

