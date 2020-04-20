Sales Forecasts of U-Tube Viscometer Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2028

U-Tube Viscometer Market: Introduction

U-tube Viscometer is an instrument, which is used to measure the viscosity of the fluid. U-tube viscometer is also known as capillary viscometer or Ostwald viscometer. It is consist of U shaped glass tube and vertically held at controlled temperature bath. Moreover, one arm of the U-tube is a precise narrow capillary or bore. Above capillary section it is held a bulb, and another bulb is at lower the capillary section of the U-tube viscometer. In U-tube viscometer, upper bulb is used to drawn the liquid by suction, and then allow to flow down through the bore into the lower bulb. The time taken for the level of the liquid to pass between the given marks is directly proportional to the viscosity of the liquid. Additionally, U-tube viscometer is suitable for the laminar flow of the liquid, and the viscosity of the liquid is determining by the Rh number.

Furthermore, U-tube viscometer is widely used in the diagnostics laboratories as well as industrial laboratories such as in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. U-tube viscometer is high strength glass tube which is suitable for range of the fluid pressure, and it will be vary on the basis of the velocity of the fluid.

U-Tube Viscometer Market: Segmentation

The global U-Tube viscometer market can be segmented on the basis of type, capacity end-use and region.

On the basis of type, the U-Tube viscometer market has been segmented as:

Laboratories

Industrial

On the basis of capacity, the U-Tube viscometer market has been segmented as:

Up-to 120 mm 2 /sec

/sec 120 – 4000 mm 2 /sec

/sec Above 4000 mm2/sec

On the basis of end-use, the U-Tube viscometer market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries

U-Tube Viscometer Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the U-Tube Viscometer market are:

Xylem Inc.

LAUDA-Brinkmann, LP

CANNON INSTRUMENT COMPANY

PSL-Rheotek

Inc.

Anton Paar GmbH

Fisher Scientific UK Ltd.

Thomas Scientific

JP SELECTA S.A.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

Hindustan Apparatus Mfg. Company

Koehler Instrument Company, Inc.

PCE Instruments

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

U-Tube Viscometer Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the consumption of U-tube viscometer depends upon the growth of the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry, and strong investments in research and developments in the field of science and biotechnology. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share in the U-tube viscometer market, owing to the strong investments in China, and India towards innovation and developments along with technological enhancements in the pharmaceutical industries and chemical & petrochemical industries

The U-tube viscometer market in North America and Europe is expected to register substantial growth, owing to large base of diagnostics laboratories in these region. Additionally, rapid expansion and increasing number of diagnostics laboratories in these region could propel the growth of the U-tube viscometer during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa followed by Latin America and register to witness of steady growth rate in the U-tube viscometer market over the forecast period.