Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Dressings can include a wide variety of things, including fresh herbs, pickled vegetables or relish, fermented foods like vinegar or soy sauce, nuts, and dried or fresh fruit.

The market of mayonnaise and salad dressing is fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. The largest producers of mayonnaise in the worldwide are Unilever, Kraft, Kewpie, McCormick and Nestle. The largest producing area of mayonnaise are North America and Eastern Europe, especially in Russia and USA. Each manufacturer has its targeted market region. For example, Eastern Europe market is dominated by Russian manufacturers like Essen, Efko and NMZhK. North America market is dominated by Unilever and Kraft, while Asia-Pacific market is dominated by Kewpie.

The market of salad dressing is smaller than mayonnaise in terms of consumption volume. The largest producers of salad dressing in the worldwide are Wish-Bone (sold by Unilever to Pinnacle Foods), Clorox, Kraft, Kewpie and Kuhne. Major consumption areas of salad dressing is North America and West Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23800 million by 2024, from US$ 17600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Salad Dressings

Mayonnaise

Segmentation by application:

Daily Use

Food Industry

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Unilever

Kraft

Kewpie

McCormick

Nestle

Essen

Efko

Ajinomoto

NMZhK

Solpro

KENKO Mayonnaise

Clorox

Ken’s

Sabormex

Kuhne

Ybarra

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

