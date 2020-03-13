Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

Japanese Sake is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from sake rice, also called sakamai.

Japanese Sake is mainly classified into following types: Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo and Ginjo. Junmai now is the key type of US market, which takes up about 30.5% of the total market volume in 2018, due to the good taste, better quality and acceptable price. But for the market size, Junmai Ginjo will take half of the market in 2018 due to the high price.

The global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Dassai

Juyondai

Kubota

Hakkaisan

Kokuryu

Sudohonke

Takara

Gekkeikan

Ozeki

Yaegaki

Otokoyama

SakeOne

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962441-global-sake-japanese-rice-wine-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Ordinary Sake

Junmai

Honjozo

Junmai Ginjo

Ginjo

Market size by End User

20-40 Years Old

40-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Ordinary Sake

1.4.3 Junmai

1.4.4 Honjozo

1.4.5 Junmai Ginjo

1.4.6 Ginjo

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 20-40 Years Old

1.5.3 40-60 Years Old

1.5.4 Above 60 Years Old

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dassai

11.1.1 Dassai Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Dassai Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Dassai Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.1.5 Dassai Recent Development

11.2 Juyondai

11.2.1 Juyondai Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Juyondai Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Juyondai Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.2.5 Juyondai Recent Development

11.3 Kubota

11.3.1 Kubota Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kubota Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kubota Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.3.5 Kubota Recent Development

11.4 Hakkaisan

11.4.1 Hakkaisan Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Hakkaisan Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Hakkaisan Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.4.5 Hakkaisan Recent Development

11.5 Kokuryu

11.5.1 Kokuryu Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Kokuryu Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Kokuryu Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.5.5 Kokuryu Recent Development

11.6 Sudohonke

11.6.1 Sudohonke Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Sudohonke Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Sudohonke Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.6.5 Sudohonke Recent Development

11.7 Takara

11.7.1 Takara Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Takara Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Takara Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.7.5 Takara Recent Development

11.8 Gekkeikan

11.8.1 Gekkeikan Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Gekkeikan Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Gekkeikan Sake (Japanese Rice Wine) Products Offered

11.8.5 Gekkeikan Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3962441-global-sake-japanese-rice-wine-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)