Safety Sensors Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By ABB, Rockwell Automation, BEI Sensors,Pinnacle Systems, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG GmbH, Autonics Corporation, nanotron Technologies, Siemens And Others

The Safety Sensors market report is the best option to acquire a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. This market report also involves the drivers and restraints for the Safety Sensors market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The report is formulated based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

This Safety Sensors market research report deals with the analysis of the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for industry. Businesses can accomplish knowledge about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. With the particular base year and the historic year, definite estimations and calculations are carried out in this Safety Sensors report. This report lends a hand to identify how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by providing you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Safety Sensors Market

ABB; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; BEI Sensors,; Pinnacle Systems Inc.; Pilz GmbH & Co. KG; Autonics Corporation; nanotron Technologies GmbH; Siemens; Balluff GmbH; ATEK Access Technologies; Pepperl+Fuchs; Schneider Electric; Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; AMETEK.Inc.; OMRON Corporation; Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG; Littelfuse, Inc.; ifm electronic gmbh; Baumer; K.A. Schmersal GmbH & Co. KG; Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd.; KEYENCE CORPORATION; SICK AG; Contrinex AG and Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, nanotron Technologies GmbH and Selectronic Australia Pty Ltd announced the launch of their first jointly produced for use in open-pit mine safety. The “PDS2400 Collision Avoidance Solution (CAS)”. The product uses RF-based technology to detect and avoid close proximity fast moving objects.

In April 2018, SICK AG announced the launch of “3D TIC502 LiDAR” sensor for use in safety and management of traffic in fast-lane roads. These products are designed for highway toll collections, management of traffic, and detection of traffic jams.

In July 2017, Littelfuse, Inc. announced that they had acquired U.S. Sensor Corp. This acquisition will help Littelfuse in expanding its product portfolio and industries serviced.

Market Analysis: Global Safety Sensors Market

Global Safety Sensors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 507.98 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 662.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing industrialization and adoption of “Industry 4.0”.

Market Driver:

Presence of strict regulations posed by the authorities and governments regarding the safety of workers in industrial workspaces and environments; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Concerns and protection of organizational interests regarding the protection of human lives and high-cost equipment are factors expected to positively drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Installation, implementation and maintenance of these systems are very costly and associated with a number of complications; this factor is expected to act as a restrain to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Safety Sensors Market

Global safety sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of safety sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Safety Sensors Market

By Type

Safety Light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Safety Mat, Safety Edge

Others

Hand Detection Safety Sensor, Single-Beam Safety Sensor



By Product Type

Accelerometers

Capacitive, Hall Effect Sensors, Heat Transfers, Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensors



Biosensors

Methane, Microbial, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Sensors



Image Sensors

Complementary Metal Oxide Sensor (CMOS), Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Sensors



Motion Detectors

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, Defense, Others

Logistics Manufacturing



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

