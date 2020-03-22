Safety Needles Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, Regions, Companies, Price, Product and Forecast Study 2025

Safety Needles have a safety mechanism built into the needles to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries. In an active system, clinicians activate the safety mechanism after the injection. In a passive system, the syringe automatically shields the needle after the injection.

The classification of safety needles includes active safety needles and passive safety needles. And the proportion of active safety needles in 2017 is about 85.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Safety needles is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of safety needles is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 68.32%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.06% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the market share of 25.33%.

The global Safety Needles market is valued at 2710 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Safety Needles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Safety Needles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Safety Needles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Safety Needles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Safety Needles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo

B. Braun

Smiths Medical

Novo Nordisk

Nipro

Yangzhou Medline

DeRoyal

Retractable Technologies

Market size by Product

Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

