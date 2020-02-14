Safety Lancet Market 2019 to 2023 Professional Overview, Detail Analysis, Growth and Top Key Players Demand By 2023

The Global Safety Lancet Market has received global acceptance and recognition owing to the various convenient characteristics that lancets offer thereby giving them an edge over the standard vein puncture methods. This market is predicted to grow at a whopping 11.8% CAGR during the predicted yeas (2017-2023). Global Safety Lancet Market Information, by Type (Push Button Safety Lancet, Pressure Activated Safety Lancet and Side Button Safety Lancet), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Laboratories, Home Diagnostics and Other End Users) – Forecast to 2023

Global Safety Lancet Market – Overview

Safety Lancets are omnipresent in applications and is widely used for various uses right from blood sampling, collection to incisions. Some vital features of this device include easy handling, safety while using and painless vein puncture. It is great for use in independent living healthcare centers, nursing homes, hospital and clinic screenings, diabetes education programs, school function screenings, public screenings, health fairs, physician’s office and also home health care workers. The major applications of safety lancets include allergy tests, coagulation tests, blood group test, HIV and HBO screening test, cholesterol test, capillary blood micro sampling and other types of blood-based tests.

The safety lancets with retractable needles also widely prevent and decrease the chances of infectious disease. Their ease of use and portability have increased their acceptance level thereby positively contributing to the growth of its demand. Their single-use feature is a major benefit in terms of reducing the infection in non-medical setups. Additionally, as the safety lancets are being made in such a way that they cause minimum blood loss, they reduce the discomfort associated with blood collection procedures.

Global Safety Lancet Market – Dominant Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Medical Corporation

Bayer AG

HTL-STREFA S.A.

Sarstedt AG & Co.

Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Global Safety Lancet Market – Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Global Safety Lancet Market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Of these, Europe grabs the maximum market share and is anticipated to be led by the UK, France and Germany. Europe accounts for the largest share of the market which is expected to reach USD 1,032.7 million by 2023 and is likely to reach USD 1,032.7 million over 2023 owing to the rising demand and requirement for safe blood glucose tests in diagnostic centers, clinics and hospitals along with the rise in insulin users.

The European region is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The safety lancet market however is shifting in favor especially of developing countries led by India and China due to increasing number of diagnostic and screening and huge unmet needs. In fact, safety regulation development in the healthcare sector is anticipated to lead to a healthy growth of the safety lancet market in this region.

North America region which is led by the US is anticipated in witnessing a faster growth due to mandatory testing of new-born babies for diseases under the budget-friendly healthcare act. On the other hand, the low expenditure on health care in the Middle East and African regions along with poor economic conditions in Africa may hamper the safety lancet market. In the African regions, cost is a key value driver of the safety lancet market.

Global Safety Lancet Market – Segments

In MRFR’s report, the global safety lancet market is segmented on the basis of types and end-users.

Based on type, it is segmented into side button safety lancet, pressure activated safety lancet and push button safety lancet. Of these, the push button safety lancet is expected to account the maximum market share.

Based on end-user, the safety lancet market is segmented into home diagnostics, pathology laboratories, diagnostic centers and hospitals and clinics. Of these, hospitals and clinics is likely to dominate the safety lancet market.

Industry News:

October 2018- RPS Diagnostics has come up with its latest FebriDx test with an updated CE mark. This is an all-in-one technology which includes blood collection, safety lancet and delivery system. It comes with a buffer delivery features that has a push button to augment the test convenience. The elegance of this device rests in its simplicity. As opposed to majority of the research and investment carried out over the years that laid emphasis on rapid molecular testing for identifying specific pathogens, the upgraded FebriDX will use the body’s immune system for offering a fast, accurate, cost-effective and broad method for identifying patients that may benefit from an appropriate antibiotic therapy.

August 2018- A California based company, NeedyMeds has declared that it is all set to take an initiative to offer information to patients residing in California about safe disposal of lancets with the help of their website.

