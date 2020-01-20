Russian Federation Power Market Outlook To 2030, Update 2019-Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

This report elaborates Russia’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Russian power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Russia on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Key Players:

· RusHydro

· Inter RAO UES

· Rosenergoatom Concern

· EuroSibEnergo PLC

· OGK-2

Scope:

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters — macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

— Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2017, forecast for the next 13 years to 2030

— Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

— Data on leading current and upcoming projects

— Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

— Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

— Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy:

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

— Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

— Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

— Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

— Identify key partners and business development avenues

— Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

— Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Russian Federation, Power Sector Outlook 7

3 Introduction 10

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 11

4 Russian Federation, Power Market, Snapshot 12

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 12

4.2 Supply Security 14

4.3 Opportunities 15

4.4 Challenges 15

5 Russian Federation, Power Market, Market Analysis 16

5.1 Russian Federation, Power Market, Market Structure 16

5.2 Russian Federation, Power Market, Key Market Players 16

5.3 Russian Federation, Power Market, Financial Deals 17

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-September 2018 17

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2017 19

5.4 Russian Federation, Power Market, Demand Structure 20

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2017 23

6 Russian Federation, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 24

6.1 Russian Federation, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 24

6.2 Russian Federation, Power Market, Decree №449 on the Mechanism for the Promotion of Renewable Energy on the Wholesale Electricity and Market 24

6.3 Russian Federation, Power Market, Renewable Energy Program 28

6.4 Russian Federation, Power Market, Energy Strategy to 2030 28

6.5 Russian Federation, Power Market, Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) to the Paris Agreement 29

7 Russian Federation, Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 30

7.1 Russian Federation, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000–2030 30

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2017 30

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000–2030 31

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000–2030 33

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000–2030 37

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Nuclear Power Capacity and Annual Nuclear Power Generation, 2000–2030 40

7.2.4 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000–2030 44

8 Russian Federation, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview 48

8.1 Russian Federation, Power Market, Power Supply Overview 48

8.2 Russian Federation, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview 48

8.3 Russian Federation, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview 49

8.4 Russian Federation, Power Market, Grid Interconnection 51

8.4.1 Russian Federation, Power Import and Export Scenario, 2000–2017 51

8.5 Russian Federation, Power Market, Electricity Trading 52

9 Russian Federation, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies 54

9.1 Key Company in the Russian Federation Power Market: RusHydro 54

9.1.1 Company Overview 54

9.1.2 Business Description 54

9.1.3 SWOT Overview 55

9.2 Key Company in the Russian Federation Power Market: Inter RAO UES 57

9.2.1 Company Overview 57

9.2.2 Business Description 57

9.2.3 SWOT Overview 57

9.3 Key Company in the Russian Federation Power Market: Rosenergoatom Concern 59

9.3.1 Company Overview 59

9.3.2 Business Description 59

9.3.3 SWOT Overview 60

9.4 Key Company in the Russian Federation Power Market: EuroSibEnergo PLC 62

9.4.1 Company Overview 62

9.4.2 Business Description 62

9.4.3 SWOT Overview 63

9.5 Key Company in the Russian Federation Power Market: OGK-2 64

9.5.1 Company Overview 64

9.5.2 Business Description 65

9.5.3 SWOT Overview 65

10 Appendix 67

