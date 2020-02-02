Russia Country Intelligence Market Report 2019 Explore Research Growth Analysis by Shell, BP, Esso, Circle K, Q8, Texaco, Washtec. Otto Wash Christ AG, Tammermatic, Karcher, IMO, ARC, Elephant Bleu, Hypromat, Istobal, TOTAL, LUKOIL, OMV

Analysis of the commercial car wash market across 19 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK,Netherlands, Sweden, Poland and Russia. Includes volume of car wash sites, number of wash occasions per year, value of the market and insight into strategic issues impacting the sector. Based on research with service station and standalone car wash operators, it provides an analysis of the car wash market across two commercial wash channels, and covers the four main types of car wash installation; jet, roll over ,tunnel and hand washes.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/396114

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Shell

BP

Esso

Circle K

Q8

Texaco

Washtec. Otto Wash Christ AG

Tammermatic

Karcher

IMO

ARC

Elephant Bleu

Hypromat

Istobal

TOTAL

LUKOIL

OMV

Wash price has become increasingly important for motorists over the last few years as rising wash prices have forced them to either reduce commercial wash occasions or switch from luxury and medium wash types such as rollover and tunnel to low cost jet washes, in order to maintain wash costs.

Scope

The value of the European car wash market (made up of 19 countries in our analysis) rose by €60.9m in 2016 as wash operators increased wash prices. Rising wash prices across Europe is the primary cause of wash market value growth in 2016, as wash occasions declined over this period.

More than 1,500 car wash installations closed across Europe in 2016 as a drop in fuel volumes and disposable incomes caused wash operators to close their wash sites. The majority of wash site closures came from Germany and the UK, as wash occasions per installation declined, due to increased wash costs and home wash occasions in each market respectively, causing wash operators to close sites.

The total number of wash occasions in Europe declined by 0.9% in 2016 as motorists reduced their wash occasions as disposable income levels fell and operators increased wash prices across a number of European markets. 77.0% of wash occasions in Europe were undertaken at rollover and jet wash installations, as these wash types remained dominant in Europe in 2016.

Reasons to buy

Make informed investment decisions by understanding the size of the car wash retail market and the nature of the competition within it.

Understand motorists wash habits and plan effect strategies to maximise wash occasions

Formulate market share objectives for your company and assess performance using our value data segmented by channel and installation type.

Develop superior strategies to those of your competitors by accessing information on their site numbers and marketing activities.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/396114

Table of contents

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macro and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]