Rugged Power Supply Worldwide Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2023

Globally, the Rugged Power Supply Global Industry is expected to grow from USD 13.16 billion in 2018 to USD 17.66 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2018–2013. Strong need for Rugged power supply in unpredictable climatic conditions, standardization of power supply products, and high investments in defense sectors to ensure national security are the major driving factors for the growth of rugged power supply units globally. However, budget constraints and lack of awareness in most of the developing economies act as major restraining factors for the growth of the rugged power supply market.

Rugged power supply is an electrical power unit that supplies durable power even in harsh environments, such as high altitude, extreme high and low temperatures, powerful shocks, and strong vibrations. These are majorly used in the areas where main power supply is unavailable, cannot be supplied, or unreliable. During manufacturing, rugged power supply units undergo extensive environment condition testing, design verification testing (DVT), and highly accelerated life testing (HALT) to ensure its reliability in any situation. These are various industry standards as well, such as DEF-STAN 59-411, MIL-STD 1275, 704, 461 and 810, and VITA 47 that provide guidelines for manufacturing the rugged power supply units.

Although, rugged power supply units are used in multiple industries but some of its prominent industry verticals include defense, aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive. The defense sector including army, navy, and air force have the largest adoption of rugged power supply units that enable them to operate in harsh environment conditions in air, land, and sea. Telecom industry vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing development of the industry to offer enhanced and reliable telecom services in all type of areas, both rural and urban.

The prominent players in rugged power supply market are XP Power (US), North Atlantic Industries (US), Aegis Power Systems (US), Schaefer (US), TDK-Lambda (Japan), Extreme Engineering Solutions (US), Evercom (Belgium), Crystal Group, Martek Power (US), ABSOPULSE Electronics (Canada), and Bluestone Technology (UK).

The global rugged power supply market is segmented into component, system type, industry vertical, and regions/country.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware covered in the study include DC/AC Converter, AC/DC Converter, DC/DC Converter, and EMI Filters.

By system type, the market is segmented into discrete power supply system and integrated power modules. Integrated power modules are bifurcated into synchronous and non-synchronous power modules.

By industry vertical, the market is segmented into defense, aerospace, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

The rugged power supply market is characterized by rapid change, broad range of technologies, and demand for standardized products that provide both opportunity as well as threat to the vendors by intensifying the competiton. The major vendors in the market are mostly adopting the strategy of new product launch/product enhancement followed by acquisition to lead in the rugged power supply market.

The global market for rugged power supply is estimated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global rugged power supply market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the rugged power supply market during the forecast period. North America region is considered as most advanced region in terms of development and adoption of innovative technologies in the field of electrical and electronics. The region has a huge potential for revenue generation in the rugged power supply market, particularly from defense and manufacturing industry verticals. US is expected to be the dominating country in the rugged power supply market in North America region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing need for rugged power supply in the defense and telecommunication sector is expected to boost the growth of the market in the APAC region. China, Japan, and India have been the leading countries in the APAC region in terms of market share and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years.

