Rugged Handheld Device Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

Rugged Handheld Device Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players include Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, Datalogic, Panasonic, Handheld Group, CIPHERLAB, TouchStar Technologies, Juniper Systems, Aceeca, and Advantech.

Instantaneous of Rugged Handheld Device Market: Ruggedized handheld devices (smartphones and readers/scanners) are smaller (5-7 inches screen size) than a tablet and a laptop. These devices withstand difficult climatic and environmental conditions. Rugged handheld devices have a battery life of more than 10 hours. They are lightweight and offer faster navigation through a touchscreen than a keyboard or a mouse. The rugged handheld devices are used for reports writing, communicate with peers, conduct surveillance, and analyse databases.

Rugged Handheld Device Market Opportunities and Drivers, Rugged Handheld Device Market Challenges, Rugged Handheld Device Market Risks/Restraints

Mobile Computer

Reader / Scanner

Smartphone

Other

Industrial / Manufacturing

Logistics/Transport

Government

Retail

Other

The rugged handheld device industry concentration is relatively high, and big producers are mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the market share of 28.4%, followed by Europe with 19.9% in Y2017. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Rugged Handheld Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rugged Handheld Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

