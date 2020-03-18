Rubella Treatment Market is Likely to Increase at a Significantly High CAGR during Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Rubella is the contagious viral infection of the respiratory system. Rubella is also known as German measles. Rubella is not similar to measles, although they have similar characteristics such as red rushes, but they are caused by a different virus. Rubella virus causes joint pain, low-grade fever, sore throat and skin rash. About 25% to 50% of people infected with rubella virus do not experience any symptoms. Rubella virus spreads through the air or by close contact. It is usually spread when the person directly comes in contact with an infected person’s respiratory secretion such as mucus. Rubella can cause serious problems including the arthritis and bleeding problems. Rubella infection very serious during pregnancy, it can cause a variety of birth defects & miscarriage. Most serious problems occur because of rubella is harm to a baby. There is no specific treatment available for rubella. Rubella vaccination is recommended for prevention of rubella infection. Unvaccinated ladies face 90% chances of the fetus having congenital rubella syndrome. Symptomatic treatment is available to reduce the risk of complication and ease the symptoms. Paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin can be used to reduce high temperature and treat acne and pain.

High risk of complication in rubella infected pregnant women and the larger number of unvaccinated children & adults are the major factors which contribute to the growth of rubella treatment market. Increasing manufacturers focus on drug development for rare diseases, rising healthcare awareness, government programs to maintain pregnant women health are expected to be some other factor which propels the growth of rubella treatment market. Failure to vaccinating children against measles & rubella puts them at risk of severe health complications, such as brain damage, deafness, and blindness. Increasing failure of vaccination will boost the demand of drugs which are used for symptomatic treatment and, can indirectly contribute in the growth of rubella treatment market. No specific treatment is available for rubella infection, which is a major factor hampering the growth of rubella treatment market

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23029

The global rubella treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, route of administration and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Drug Type Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Analgesic

Segmentation by Route Of Administration Oral Topical

Segmentation by End User Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies



Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesic drugs are used for rubella treatment or reduce symptoms. These drugs provide ease of pain, reduce itching and control fever due to rubella infection. Rubella infection is dangerous during pregnancy if a woman contract rubella up to 13 week of pregnancy there is a very high risk that baby can be affected with measles. Baby can develop problems such as sight or hearing loss.

Regionally, the global rubella treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to increasing drug manufacturing facilities and high awareness regarding infectious diseases. Europe also shows second highest growth in rubella treatment market due to strong laws and government guidelines regarding child and mother health. Moreover, the rubella treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to reduce disease complication in children. More than 60% of the 21.5 million children who did not receive one dose vaccination in 2013 come from 6 counties India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Indonesia, DR Congo.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23029

Some of the players operating in the global rubella treatment market are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Endo International plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Company, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Abbott Laboratories, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Corp., Kopran Ltd. and others.