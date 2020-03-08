Rubber Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2024

Rubber Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Rubber industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Rubber Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Rubber sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Southland Holding, Thai Hua Rubber, Vietnam Rubber Group, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad, Tong Thai Rubber Group, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Ravasco, Halcyon Agri, Feltex, Unitex Rubber, Indolatex Jaya Abadi, Kurian Abraham, Hevea-Tec, KLPK, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, C.W. Mackie, Enghuat Industries, Basil Rubber Factory, Edathala Polymers, Kavanar Latex, Paesukchuen Rubber, Ba Phuc Rubber, Sinochem International Corporation, Indonesia Hainan Rubber Industry Group, Yunnan State Farms Group, Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group, Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber)

Instantaneous of Rubber Market: Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

First, for industry structure analysis, the natural rubber industry is comparatively fragmented by manufacturers, but, it is concentrated by regions. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, Thailand is the biggest production area of natural rubber, about 30.41% production market share of the global production in 2016, also the leader in the whole natural rubber industry. Then Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, China and Indian are the main production regions in turn.

Second, for production, the global production of natural rubber has reached 13030.2 K MT by the end of year 2016, with annual growth rate around 2-3% during the past years.

Third, for the market, the global natural rubber market is worth over $26.6 Billion in 2016, according to our survey. The application can be classified based on end users, which are automotive, medical industrial use, consumer goods. Automotive use has been in traditional ways, about 65.74% of the all application, while consumer goods application is more diversified. Generally, the growth in medical use would keep increasing in the following years, as the surging demand in both developed and developing areas.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of natural rubber producers is downstream market demand. Generally, demands in developed countries are moderate, while demands in developing areas are in fast growth. China is the largest consumption region of natural rubber, reaching 3530 K MT in 2016, followed by Europe and USA.

Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of natural rubber is frequent, with Thailand and Indonesia the leading exporter. The import business in China is frequent, and local demand of high end products cannot be met with the production. But overcapacity is increasing year by year,

Sixth, for forecast, the global natural rubber industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is over capacity, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This is the end of natural rubber report.

