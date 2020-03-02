Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rubber Latex Thread Market 2019 By Services, Assets Type, Solutions, End-Users, Applications and Regions to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.

They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.

Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.

Scope of the Report:

First, the rubber latex thread industry concentration is relatively high; the giants are distributed in Malaysia, India, Thailand and China, and high-end products mainly from Malaysia and Thailand. In 2014, Malaysia is the largest producer with 35% percent, and Thailand is second with 28%.

Malaysia and Thailand have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Rubberflex, Heveafil, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Thai Filatex Public Company and H.V.Fila. India is an emerging producer, with 10.7% percent. China started to produce rubber latex thread since 2009, and the manufactures focus in Guangdong, Hainan and Anhui province.

Second, almost all the companies which produce this product close to the raw material market. To reduce the raw material price risk, some manufacture are acquiring rubber tree plantation, like Fujian Sanxin, though it is now stop production of this product in 2015.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent is relatively high, because the key producers are mainly distributed in East and South Asia, but the consumption comes from global.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

