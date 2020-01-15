Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market – Insights On Future Awareness & Upcoming Applications 2025

Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives: Snapshot

Bonded abrasives are an amalgamation of bonding materials, fillers, and abrasive grains. The bonding agent can be a special material referred to as plastic, magnesite, epoxy, shellac, rubber, and resin. In the past few years, different developments have taken place in the bonded abrasives industry in terms of enhancing the performance of the bonded abrasives used for bond developments.

Rubber is one of the most widely used bonded abrasives in the global rubber bonded abrasives market and has application in several industries such as electrical and electronics and transportation. The core properties of rubber bonded abrasives such as feasible nature, long life, extreme use range, uniformity, toughness, hardness, and low transfer of heat are expected to bode well for the growth of the global market in the years ahead.

Rubber bonded abrasives are widely used in the automobile industry owing to its need in designing and polishing vehicles. They are actively employed in the medical sector as well for sharpening tools and smoothening their edges. The global rubber bonded abrasives market is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the industry of precious metals and flexibility in terms of operations. Vendors can also expected growth prospects from the rising demand from high speed applications. However, the growth of the market might be restricted due to constraints related to machine parameters, shifting base of pollution causing producers, and rising use of alternate superior quality bonded abrasives.

Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market: Overview

In comparison to other types of bonded abrasives, the soft nature of rubber bonded abrasives makes them ideal for floor polishing, off-hand tool grinding, fabrication, and precision grinding applications as they do not hamper the quality of metals. Owing to this factor, the demand has increased for rubber bonded abrasives from various industries such as steel, transportation, metal, electronic and electrical, medical, and other heavy industries.

The rubber bonded abrasive market can be broadly classified on the basis of application into heavy industries, medical equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, transportation components, and other applications (household, aerospace, and printing). Based on type, the market can be segmented into synthetic and natural.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market segments and the competitive landscape. The report also profiles major players in the global rubber bonded abrasives market based on various attributes such as company overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.