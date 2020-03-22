RSV Diagnostics Market by Clinical Laboratories, Molecular Diagnostic and Immunofluorescence Assay for Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics to 2022

Factors driving growth of RSV Diagnostics Market are rising burden of RSV infections, molecular diagnostic tests demand for diagnosis of RSV infections, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing for RSV diagnosis and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays.

RSV diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 929.2 million by 2022 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The products market is further segmented into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing infection of RSV in newborn infants and young children and growing demand for kits and assays for RSV diagnosis.

The global RSV diagnostics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR. On the other hand, the development of RSV vaccine is expected to emerge as a biggest threat which would alter the market growth in the coming years.

“The global RSV diagnostics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period”

RSV diagnostics market is further segmented into Rapid Antigen Detection Tests, molecular diagnostics, and others methods. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV diagnostics market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis.

Many clinics perform antigen detection test for diagnosis of human respiratory syncytial virus infection. In most of the cases, results of antigen detection tests are validated by cell culture tests. Antigen detection testsare 80% to 90% more sensitive than cell culture test for detection of RSV infection. Currently, reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits are also available in the market for the detection of human respiratory syncytial virus.

Target Audience for RSV diagnostics Market Report:

Manufacturers and vendors of RSV diagnostics

Research associations related to infectious diseases

Various research and consulting firms

Distributors of RSV diagnostics products

Contract manufacturers of RSV diagnostics products

Healthcare institutions

Research institutes

Key players in RSV diagnostics market include bio Mérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg).

Report is a complete study of current trends in RSV diagnostics market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

