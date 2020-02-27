Royal Jelly Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Royal Jelly Market Outlook: Royal Jelly, just like honey is basically a secretion by honeybee, used in the nutrition of larvae and adult queens regardless of their sex. The royal jelly is secreted from the glands present in the head of the nurse bee and appear as a jelly-like liquid substance, possessing a spicy and acidic sweet taste, unlike honey. These royal jelly are rich in protein content that is crucial for the growth of the cells and reproduction. Compromised of 60%-70% water, 12%-15% proteins, 2%-3% vitamins & amino acids, and certain essential sugars and fatty acids, the royal jelly is rich in nutrient content and thus, acts as a beneficiary dietary supplement.

Further, the royal jelly possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antitumor, and healing properties thus, making it a popular product in the healthcare and personal care industry. The royal jelly is known to have medicinal actions owing to its varied properties and thus, used to cure allergies, catalyze the healing process of injuries, and to enhance the body immunity. Certain researches also depict, taking royal jelly for a long time has the potential to lower high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and cure infertility and in some extreme cases, to cure cancer. In addition to the vital health benefits offered by the royal jelly, it also has applications in cosmetics to lighten and tone the skin, for boosting hair growth, and for curing skin allergies and irritation.

Rising Health Consciousness Fuelling the Demand for the Global Royal Jelly Market: One of the key driving factors for the global royal jelly market is the rising awareness for health and fitness among consumers. Further, the fast and busy lifestyles of the consumers along with the increasing disposable income are fuelling the demand for royal jelly as a dietary supplement owing to the diverse nutrients such as vitamins, amino acids, protein and several others possessed by it. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the royal jelly is one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin B5. The diverse medicinal actions of the royal jelly in treating asthma, fever, diabetes, infertility, liver problems, skin disorders and menopausal symptoms together with its applications in cosmetics, stimulate the market growth.

On the other hand, the European Food Safety Authority and United States Food and Drug Administration sayings on royal jelly discouraging the consumption and sale of it owing to the lack of claims and evidence about the health benefits of royal jelly have potential to restrain the market growth of the royal jelly. In addition, the royal jelly has certain side-effects as well, when taken above a specific limit, thus, causing allergies and certain other problems.

Global Royal Jelly Market: Market Segmentation: On the basis of Form, the global royal jelly market has been segmented as: Liquid, Capsules, Gel; On the basis of type, the global royal jelly market has been segmented as: Ordinary Plasma, High Yield Pulp; On the basis of Application, the global royal jelly market has been segmented as: Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Others

Global Royal Jelly Market: Key Participants: Some of the market participants in the global Royal Jelly market identified across the value chain include NOW Health Group, Inc., Thompson Health, Swanson Vitamins, Durham’s Bee Farm, Puritan’s Pride, Nu-Health Products, Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, Solgar Inc., Source Naturals, Inc.and Jiangshan Bee Enterprise among others.

