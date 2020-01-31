Rowing Machine Market -Top players are Concept2, LifeCore Fitness, Stamina Products, Sunny Health & Fitness, WaterRower

A rowing machine is an exercise machine with a sliding seat and oars, for exercising the muscles. A rowing machine, or indoor rower, is a machine used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of exercise or training for rowing. Rowing is considered as one of the best forms of exercise to enhance fitness. Individuals with post-surgery injuries and joint issues can also use rowing machine easily. Exhausting physical activities such as sports that involve considerable jumping and running put enormous pressure on body joints. Rowing is a low-impact activity that is highly appropriate for fitness freaks with joint issues. Rowing has one more advantage that it enables full-body workout to help burn extra fat and calories efficiently. The trend of purchasing indoor rowing machines online and exercising at home as per convenience is growing globally. Changing lifestyles and increasing workload are major factors boosting the need for healthy living. Increasing adoption of fitness equipment at home due to growing work pressure in the private sector has boosted the growth of the rowing machine market to a large extent.

The rowing machine market is expected to grow at a good rate in the coming years. A key growth driver is the awareness of the benefits of a physically active lifestyle. Increasing awareness of being healthy and the benefits of maintaining physical fitness among the population is helping in increasing the popularity of rowing machine. Hectic work schedules and increasing health issues have been compelling people to opt for exercise. As a direct result, the market is registering an increase in demand for fitness equipment that people use for exercise at home, in turn boosting the market. Moreover, growing online sale of rowing machines is one of the major factors that is expected to have a positive impact on the market’s growth. The advancement in technology has driven the growth of rowing machines. The rowing machine market is cost sensitive and hence the increasing prices of raw materials such as hardened steel, stainless steel, brass, aluminum, cast iron, and bronze is seen as a factor that may restrain the growth rate during the forecast period. To overcome this hindering factor, key players vary the shape, design, and size of the machine as per requirement to remain competitive in the market.

The rowing machine market can be segmented based on type, weight capacity, end-user, distribution channel and region. In terms of type, the rowing machine market can be classified into air, magnetic, water, air/magnetic, and hydraulic. Based on weight capacity, the rowing machine market is segmented into under 100 pounds, 100 to 199 pounds, 200 to 249 pounds, and 300 to 499 pounds. On the basis of end-user, the rowing machine market can be segmented into residential and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the rowing machine market is segmented into online and offline. The rowing machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America on the basis of region. It is estimated that Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America would be the major revenue contributors to the market throughout the forecast period due to growing awareness of the resultant benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the key players in the rowing machine market are Concept2, LifeCore Fitness, Stamina Products, Sunny Health & Fitness, WaterRower, BodyCraft, First Degree Fitness, Proform, Kettler, Infiniti, aBlaze, and York. Digital marketing, celebrity endorsements, and other marketing strategies adopted by key players is spurring an increase in demand for rowing machines across the globe. Other common promotional strategies adopted by key players in the market include sponsored events, online offers & discounts, and draws.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

