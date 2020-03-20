Rotomoulding Powder Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017 – 2027

Rotomoulding, also called as rotational moulding is a process used to manufacture plastic moulds without application of pressure as compared to other moulding processes. It is cost effective method and the end products are used to manufacture hollow articles. The major difference between rotomoulding and other method is that plastic or resin powders are used to form the moulds. The rotomoulding powder melts in the mould, which is rotated in biaxial direction. Polyethylene rotomoulding powder accounts for major share in terms of consumption in the global rotomoulding powder market. They are available in different grades, each varying in melt flow and density. Low density polyethylene (LDPE) based rotomoulding powders are used in flexible packaging, moulding, extrusion coating applications. High density polyethylene (HDPE) based rotomoulding powders are used in heavy industrial packaging, telecom ducting, woven sacks, blow moulding etc. The applications of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) include insulated containers, automotive components, tanks etc. DuPont, a leading U.S. industrial chemicals manufacture’s product portfolio includes high performance resins with trade name Hytrel. Among the different grades, Hytrel 4056P is used in rotomoulding and are available in powdered form.

Rotomoulding Powder Market: Drivers and Restraints

In rotomoulding no pressure is applied and the moulds used are less expensive, hence this method is cost effective method, which is a major driver for the growth of global rotomoulding powder market. The availability of wide variety of rotomoulding powders depending on the requirements of end-use application is expected to boost the consumption of rotomoulding powders. The diverse applications of rotomoulding in industrial packaging, flexible packaging, telecom ducting, blow moulding etc. is anticipated to increase the demand for rotomoulding powders. The availability of rotomoulding powders with advanced features such as UV resistant and flame retardant properties is anticipated to boost the growth of global rotomoulding powders market. The rise in demand for plastic storage tanks is expected to contribute to the growth of rotomoulding powders market.

Rotomoulding Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material,the global rotomoulding powder market can be segmented as follows:-

Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

PVC Plastisols

Polycarbonate Nylon Polypropylene

On the basis of application,the global rotomoulding powder market can be segmented as follows:-

Consumer Products

Storage Tanks

Automotive Components

Industrial Packaging

Rotomoulding Powder Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global rotomoulding powder market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe accounts for major share in global rotomoulding powder market. This is attributed to the strong presence of manufacturing industries in the region. The adoption of rotomoulding technique in manufacturing automotive components and industrial packaging products is expected to drive the growth of rotomoulding powders market in this region. North America contributes a significant share in rotomoulding market, due to increasing demand for plastic based products such as medical equipment and automotive fuel tanks. APEJ is expected to account for major share in global rotomoulding powder market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for water storage and water treatment tanks in emerging economies is anticipated to contribute to the growth of rotomoulding market in the region.

Rotomoulding Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global rotomoulding powder market are as follows: