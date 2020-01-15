Rotavirus Infections Therapeutics Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

Rotavirus infections cause vomiting and diarrhea that leads to severe dehydration. Despite widespread cell death and tissue damage, the inflammatory reaction is quite limited. Rotavirus is the major cause of acute gastroenteritis in young children globally, and accounts for 600,000 child deaths each year, with the majority of deaths occurring in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific.

The primary clinical symptoms of rotavirus infections are severe vomiting and diarrhea, including fever. Introduction of rotavirus vaccines has reduced the mortality in the last decade; however, rotavirus infections have major clinical significance and disease mechanisms needs to be understood. The rotavirus infection affects people across the globe, and leads to regardless environmental conditions or socioeconomic status. The consequences and outcomes of rotavirus infections differ significantly in developing and developed countries. The mortality rate is high in children with poor access to medical care. The primary cause of death in children is electrolyte imbalance and dehydration. Mortality rate has been decreased in developed countries; however, rotavirus infection causes significant morbidity and considerable number of hospitalization among children.

Rotavirus vaccine is the best way to avoid rotavirus infection in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended routine vaccination of newborns with available vaccines in the market.

The global rotavirus infections therapeutics market can be segmented based on route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be categorized into oral and parenteral. Based on distribution channel, the global rotavirus infections therapeutics market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Currently, there are no specific therapies or therapeutics available to treat rotavirus infection. Several pharmaceutical companies have therapeutics in pipeline for treatment of rotavirus infections.

Geographically, the global rotavirus infections therapeutics market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America rotavirus infections therapeutics market is segmented in to U.S., and Canada. Europe rotavirus infections therapeutics market is segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia pacific rotavirus infections therapeutics market is further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America rotavirus infections therapeutics market is segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. Where Middle East and Africa rotavirus infections therapeutics market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. The prevalence of rotavirus infections is higher in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa as compared to North America and Europe. According to statistics published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, the highest cases of rotavirus infection were detected in Asia Pacific and lowest in Latin America. The dominance of Asia Pacific is attributed to the increasing prevalence of rotavirus disorders in Asian children, combined with the efficacy of rotavirus vaccines to prevent hospitalizations and childhood deaths, emphasizes the incredible potential for the introduction of rotavirus vaccines in developing countries of Asia Pacific region to protect children from rotavirus infection.

Key players developing therapeutics for rotavirus infections are GlaxoSmithKline, Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Biological E Ltd., Curevac AG, MEDICAGO, UNM Pharma, Inc., Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., Ology Bioservices, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

